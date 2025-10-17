Anzeige
17.10.2025 17:02 Uhr
XlentPay Launches in Canada: Ushering in a New Era of Digital Finance for Individuals and Businesses

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / XlentPay, an innovative all-in-one digital finance platform, launches in Canada today, setting a new standard of speed, simplicity, and security in money management. Built for both personal and business use, XlentPay offers a seamless mobile experience that combines smart financial tools with regulatory-grade compliance.

XlentPay

XlentPay

From paying bills and getting paid to tracking spending and managing cash flow, XlentPay makes it simple - all in one sleek, user-friendly app.

"We didn't just build another digital finance app - we built a modern money platform for the way Canadians live and work today," said João Monteiro, CEO of XlentPay. "XlentPay is fast, transparent, and flexible - whether you're managing your personal finances or running your own business."

Now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, the XlentPay app gives individuals and entrepreneurs powerful digital tools to manage money smarter. Open an account in minutes, send and receive funds, track real-time insights, and skip the hassles of traditional banking - no branches, no paperwork, no waiting.

Key Features:

  • Fast Account Setup - Open in minutes, fully online

  • Multicurrency Accounts - CAD, USD, EUR, GBP, AED & BRL

  • Virtual & Physical Cards - Spend globally, your way

  • Real-Time Insights - Smarter money management

  • Low Fees, No Surprises - Transparent pricing you can trust

  • 24/7 Support - Help whenever you need it

XlentPay is a fully authorized Money Services Business (MSB) in Canada, registered with FINTRAC under MSB Registration Number C100000337. The platform complies with Canadian financial regulations to ensure security, transparency, and peace of mind for users.

"We take compliance seriously. Being FINTRAC-registered isn't just a requirement - it's a reflection of our commitment to trust and accountability," added Andreas Orphanides, Chief Compliance Officer of XlentPay. "Our users deserve a digital finance experience that feels modern without compromising on safety."

XlentPay enters the market at a time when demand for digital-first financial solutions is rapidly growing. With Canadian consumers and small business owners increasingly seeking alternatives to legacy banking models, XlentPay offers a smarter, simpler, and more empowered way to manage money - built from the ground up with the user in mind.

Discover the future of digital finance at xlentpay.com or download the app today.

Contact Information:

Press Contact
press@xlentpay.com

SOURCE: XlentPay



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/xlentpay-launches-in-canada-ushering-in-a-new-era-of-digital-finance-1088473

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
