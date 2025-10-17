The 14th MINA International Smartphone Film Festival is co-presented by SmallRig, a global leader in innovative imaging solutions

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As smartphone imaging technology continues to advance and mobile filmmaking grows into a global creative movement, SmallRig - a leading global provider of imaging solutions - will co-presented the 14th International Smartphone Film Festival with the Mobile Innovation Network and Association (MINA), taking place October 24-29 in Melbourne, Australia. This year's festival explores the intersection of mobile imaging technology and artistic expression, offering creators a worldwide platform to connect, collaborate, and push the boundaries of mobile cinematography.

The event will showcase 57 standout smartphone works from around the world, presented through screenings, academic panels, and cross-cultural exchange programs across multiple venues. Screenings will take place at ACMI (Australian Centre for the Moving Image) and Fed TV at Federation Square. On October 24, ACMI will host the International Mobile Innovation Screening, featuring 14 films from 12 countries, including Chile, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Nigeria, China, and the United Kingdom. From October 27 to 29, screenings will continue at Federation Square, featuring 43 mobile films across three special sections - New Voices, Creative Category and EcoSmartphoneFilms, and Innovation Category and 'Youth United Will Never Be Defeated' screening.

In addition to work presentations, the festival will host a series of industry networking events. On October 24, an international roundtable will convene mobile storytellers, smartphone filmmakers, and industry professionals to examine emerging trends in screen storytelling, including generative AI and computational creativity.

"Smartphone filmmaking's accessibility enables more great stories to be told in a lighter, more personal way," said Zhou Yang, Founder of SmallRig. "Beginning with professional camera accessories, we've seen mobile shooting grow into an integral part of everyday creation," "SmallRig continues to innovate lightweight, integrated mobile shooting solutions that empower creators, making filmmaking more personal and universal." Zhou continued.

SmallRig, established in 2013, is dedicated to providing creators around the world with solutions in camera/phone mounting and steadying rigs, lighting and control systems, imaging device batteries, and audio equipment. Today, SmallRig products reach users in more than 160 countries and regions, serving a wide range of scenarios-from livestreaming, vlogging, and short videos, to documentaries and Hollywood blockbusters.

As a long-term advocate for mobile filmmaking, SmallRig has been a leader in the field through initiatives such as the SmallRig Awards, the International Image Culture Week, and the Visionary Storytellers Industry Forum, fostering creative experimentation and innovation in visual storytelling. Founded in Australia, the International Smartphone Film Festival has dedicated 13 editions to advancing mobile filmmaking culture, supporting diverse creative expressions across narrative, non-narrative, and experimental genres.

With its portability, affordability, and rapid technological advancements, smartphone filmmaking is empowering new forms of storytelling-facilitating innovation and inclusivity in content creation. Interest in smartphone film production is also growing rapidly among creators worldwide. According to statistics, submissions to the 14th International Smartphone Film Festival increased by 97.56% year over year. The festival bridges academia and public engagement through screenings, industry discussions, and hybrid online-offline events, serving as a vital window into the future of mobile filmmaking.

The International Smartphone Film Festival is the longest-running event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, dedicated to advancing smartphone filmmaking and mobile media production worldwide. The festival focuses on a wide range of creative fields, showcasing films made with smartphones, mobile devices, and compact cameras - including moving image art, documentaries, community storytelling, and experimental screen productions. It also highlights emerging media such as drone cinematography, AR, mobile VR, and mobile AI.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799251/The_14th_MINA_Smartphone_Film_Festival_co_presented_SmallRig.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799252/The_14th_MINA_Smartphone_Film_Festival.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-14th-mina-international-smartphone-film-festival-is-co-presented-by-smallrig-a-global-leader-in-innovative-imaging-solutions-302587721.html