Unipart Group LTD: Unipart opens Trax Park facility in Doncaster, reinforcing commitment to UK rail and supply chain resilience

DONCASTER, United Kingdom, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart, the supply chain performance improvement partner, today celebrated the official opening of its new facility, Trax Park, in Doncaster. The site was officially opened by the Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, at an event attended by local dignitaries, industry leaders, and Unipart partners.

The new multi-sector facility represents a significant long-term investment in the region and Unipart's commitment to strengthening the UK's domestic supply chain. While serving customers across all sectors, Trax Park will play a crucial role in supporting the UK rail industry, providing a hub to build a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable railway for the future.

The opening event showcased Unipart's advanced capabilities, including demonstrations of UK-based manufacturing, digital signalling solutions, and predictive maintenance technology designed to improve safety and performance across the rail network.

Darren Leigh, Unipart Chief Executive Officer, said: "I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Lord Hendy for joining us today and officially opening Trax Park. This facility is more than just a building; it's a testament to our long-term commitment to our customers and to British industry. As our guests saw on the tour, our true differentiator is our unique culture, The Unipart Way. It empowers our people to drive the continuous improvement and innovation that is fundamental to building the resilient, efficient, and sustainable supply chains our customers, and the UK, needs for the future."

Dr David McGorman, Managing Director, Unipart Rail and Technology, said: "The technology and innovation showcased here today, from digital signalling to predictive maintenance, are not just concepts for the future; they are practical solutions we are delivering now to create a safer, more reliable, and modern railway for Britain. Trax Park is a hub where we turn that innovation into reality, ensuring the UK rail sector is equipped to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."

Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, said: "It was an honour to officially open this new Doncaster site, which represents a major milestone and investment by Unipart in our rail supply chain.

"This Government is supporting the supply chain through our forthcoming rolling stock and infrastructure strategy, and private investment like today's is crucial to the British rail industry and the local economy of places like Doncaster.

"I am excited to see the work that has already happened on site and wish everyone at Unipart the best for the future."

The event concluded with Lord Hendy formally cutting the ribbon to declare Trax Park officially open.

About Unipart

Unipart is a supply chain performance improvement partner that designs, makes, moves, and improves components in its customers' supply chains, keeping their operations working better, for longer. Unipart's 11,000 employees serve customers in multiple sectors including automotive, rail, technology, defence, aerospace, industrials, consumer, retail and ecommerce.

As a £1bn turnover Great British private company with operations in 22 countries, Unipart has been headquartered in Oxford, UK, for more than 50 years. The company's ambition is to be the driving force behind efficient, resilient and sustainable supply chains.

Central to Unipart's success is its unique culture, The Unipart Way, which empowers all colleagues to challenge processes and continuously improve, ensuring outstanding service for customers, saving time, cost and carbon.

Unipart has a deep, industry-recognised commitment to sustainability and safety. Its ambitious goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 is validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and its world-class safety standards are evidenced by multiple awards from the British Safety Council.

Rail & public transport

Unipart entered the rail and public transport sector in the late 1990s, and today is a global partner, delivering technology, engineering and supply chain solutions that enhance efficiency and reliability for infrastructure and rolling stock customers. Unipart helps operators address critical challenges, from sustainability to supply chain disruption, and provides key components, driving sustainable performance worldwide.

