NRP Stone, Inc.: ABC Institute and Uplift Training Partner to Develop VR-Powered Apprenticeship Training Tool

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / ABC Institute (ABCI), the largest apprenticeship provider in the state of Florida, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Uplift Training (OTC:NRPI), an AI-first immersive learning company, to develop ABC Labs, a new virtual reality (VR) training platform designed to transform how apprentices learn critical trade skills.

ABC Labs will bring cutting-edge, gamified VR technology into ABCI classrooms and labs, starting with electrical training and expanding to all seven trades currently offered, including HVAC, plumbing, pipe fitting, line erector, roofing, and fire sprinkler. With ABCI's 50-year history of training apprentices, this collaboration represents a bold step forward in blending tradition with innovation. This revolutionary technology will be gradually deployed at all 13 campuses throughout Florida.

By leveraging VR technology, ABC Labs will allow instructors to extend training beyond the limits of physical equipment. For example, when only six electrical panels are available for a class of 20 students, the VR tool provides an additional layer of practice and reinforcement - making learning more accessible and engaging. This approach is expected to resonate strongly with younger generations, drawing new talent into the trades through interactive and immersive experiences.

"This collaboration allows us to reimagine how apprenticeship training is delivered," said Sonny Maken, Chief Operating Officer of ABC Institute. "By bringing VR into our classrooms, we're ensuring that every apprentice has the opportunity to learn and practice, regardless of lab space or equipment constraints. It's about preparing the next generation of craft professionals with the tools they need to succeed."

For Uplift, the partnership highlights the company's commitment to scaling workforce training through AI-driven, immersive technology. Uplift designs VR, AR, and XR training modules that are industry-aligned, scalable, and future-proof, serving students, adult learners, workforce boards and employees in a variety of industries including construction.

"Virtual reality has the power to unlock learning opportunities that were previously limited by physical resources," said Josh Hanes, CEO of Uplift Training. "Through ABC Labs, apprentices will be able to learn, practice, and master skills in ways that are both hands-on and scalable-helping to build a stronger, more resilient workforce for the future."

Looking ahead, ABC Labs is expected to become a valuable resource not only for ABCI students but also for other apprenticeship programs seeking to expand capacity without major infrastructure investments.

About ABC Institute (ABCI)

ABC Institute is Florida's largest provider of state-registered apprenticeship programs, training over 10% of all apprentices in the state. With more than 50 years of experience, ABCI currently offers programs in seven trades: electrical, HVAC, plumbing, pipe fitting, line erector, roofing, and fire sprinkler. ABCI invests over $3.5 million annually in construction education and training, equipping students with the skills and certifications needed for lifelong careers in construction. For more information, visit https://www.wetrain.org.

About Uplift Training (OTC: NRPI)

Uplift Training is an AI-first educational training company transforming workforce development through immersive virtual reality. We design and deliver adaptive, skills-based training that blends artificial intelligence with hands-on VR simulations to accelerate learning, boost engagement, and improve performance. Our programs align with industry needs and give learners practical pathways into high-demand careers. Learn more at https://www.uplifttraining.com/

