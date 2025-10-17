San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Webcor, LP and GCON announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Webcor will acquire GCON. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Webcor is a full-service commercial builder headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and GCON is a full-service construction management firm based in Phoenix, AZ with a strong reputation in technology, including active mission critical environments, data centers, and semiconductor projects spanning 10 states.

Through this strategic relationship, Webcor will leverage GCON's expertise in the technology space to expand into new, high-growth markets, while GCON will take advantage of Webcor's and Webcor parent company Obayashi's financial strength to pursue larger projects.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Webcor to expand our portfolio and enter previously untapped markets," says Webcor President and CEO Matt Rossie. "GCON brings deep expertise in the technology sector. Together, we'll be able to pursue new opportunities while respecting each of our unique strengths and capabilities."

GCON will continue to operate separately under its existing leadership and brand, with oversight from Webcor, LP. Both companies will preserve their individual strengths while gaining the benefits of additional resources and shared expertise.

"We're thrilled to be launching our strategic relationship with Webcor," says GCON CEO Mike Godbehere. "We're joining forces with a respected California construction firm that aligns with our steadfast commitment to safety, quality, innovation, and community. We're excited to continue growing and serving our clients with the support of Webcor's resources and capabilities."

As part of Webcor, GCON will continue operating as a separate company, retaining its leadership, employee base, company vision, brand identity, and its Phoenix, AZ, headquarters. Both Webcor and GCON remain deeply committed to their clients, project partners, and communities and look forward to the mutual growth, expanded reach, and strengthened capabilities fueled by this strategic relationship.

RBCCM served as GCON's exclusive financial advisor for this transaction, and BaseRock Partners represented Webcor.

About Webcor

Webcor is a premier provider of commercial construction services, known for its innovative and efficient approach, wide range of experience, cost effective design-build methodology, skill in concrete construction, and expertise in building landmark projects. Webcor's mission is to build structures of superior quality with integrity, continuously improve its processes by employing the best talent in the industry and add social and economic value to its communities. Founded in 1971 and repeatedly honored as one of the Best Places to Work, Top California Contractors, Largest Bay Area General Contractors, Top Green Contractors, and Top Design-Build Contractors, Webcor has offices throughout the state in San Francisco, Alameda, San Jose, San Diego, and Los Angeles. More information is available on the Webcor website and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Threads, and Instagram.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9523/270720_webcorlogo2.jpg

About GCON.

GCON is a full-service construction management firm providing value-based services nationwide. The company is solution driven to service clients at the highest level. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, GCON has a footprint in 23 states with operations in technology, healthcare, aviation, commercial, higher education and public works. Its purpose is to elevate the construction experience, forging dedicated partnerships and building highly specialized teams that advance GCON's work and fuel a commitment to serve. Learn more at the GCON website.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9523/270720_gconlogo_color.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270720

SOURCE: Webcor