Lhyfe has opened its first hydrogen plant outside France in Germany, while the Hamburg Green Hydrogen Hub is advancing plans for a 100 MW electrolyzer at the former Moorburg coal site.Lhyfe inaugurated its first commercial production site in Germany, its fourth production site, and its first outside France. "On a one-hectare plot of land in Schwäbisch Gmünd, Lhyfe has installed a plant capable of producing up to 4 tons of renewable hydrogen per day (installed capacity of 10 MW). This hydrogen, produced via the electrolysis of water using renewable energy, is to be used to decarbonise heavy-duty ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...