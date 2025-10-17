SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG / Key word(s): IPO

Media release / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, 17 October 2025 SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG (the "Company" or "SMG", and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"; SIX: SMG), a pioneering network of online marketplaces in Switzerland, today announces the partial exercise of the over-allotment option granted in connection with its Initial Public Offering ("IPO"). In connection with its Initial Public Offering on the SIX Swiss Exchange on September 19, 2025, SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG announces that following the end of the stabilisation period the over-allotment option has been partially exercised in the amount of 2,053,541 existing registered shares (~70% of the total over-allotment option), of which 1,962,902 registered shares were granted by General Atlantic SC B.V. and 90,639 registered shares by Ringier AG. Including the shares placed in connection with the over-allotment option, a total of 21,682,581 existing registered shares were sold through the IPO. As a result, the free float is expected to increase to c.22%. Based on the IPO offer price of CHF 46.00, the total placement volume amounted to c.CHF 997 million. Following the IPO and the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, the pre IPO shareholders (the "Principal Shareholders") hold the following ownership in SMG (in % of number of shares issued): TX Group AG: 30,151,200 registered shares (30.7%) Schweizerische Mobiliar Holding AG: 18,965,960 registered shares (19.3%) Ringier AG: 18,875,321 registered shares (19.2%) General Atlantic SC B.V.: 7,885,898 registered shares (8.0%) The Company and Principal Shareholders agreed to a lock-up period of 180 calendar days after the first day of trading in the connection with the IPO. Members of the senior management team and Board of Directors agreed to a lock-up period of 360 calendar days after the first day of trading in connection with the IPO. Each such lock-up undertaking is subject to customary exceptions and waiver by the Joint Global Coordinators. Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, J.P. Morgan Securities plc and UBS AG acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the IPO. Barclays PLC, BNP PARIBAS, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as Joint Bookrunners. Evercore GmbH acted as independent financial advisor to SMG and the Selling Shareholders. Information on stabilisation transactions carried out by UBS AG as stabilisation agent is available here . Contact

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group

Roswitha Brunner

Head of Corporate Communication & Public Affairs

media@swissmarketplace.group

+41 76 577 15 29



Luka Janjis

Director Investor Relations

ir@swissmarketplace.group

+41 78 808 71 15 About SMG Swiss Marketplace Group SMG Swiss Marketplace Group is a pioneering network of online marketplaces and an innovative digital company that simplifies people's lives with groundbreaking products. SMG Swiss Marketplace Group provides its customers with the ideal tools for their life choices. Its portfolio includes real estate (ImmoScout24, Homegate, Flatfox, Immostreet.ch, alle-immobilien.ch, home.ch, Publimmo, Acheter-Louer.ch, CASASOFT, IAZI), automotive (AutoScout24, MotoScout24), general marketplaces (anibis.ch, tutti.ch, Ricardo) and finance and insurance (FinanceScout24, moneyland.ch). The company was founded in November 2021 by TX Group AG, Ringier AG, Die Mobiliar and General Atlantic. Disclaimer This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares. End of Inside Information