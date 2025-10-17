DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: Get It Now: With Over 500,000 Dresses In-Stock From Bridal to Wedding Guest, David's Bridal is Your Destination for Fashion Without the Wait

Why wait? With more gowns, bridesmaids' dresses, and special occasion dresses on hand than any other retailer, David's makes it easy to "Get It Now" with Free Shipping over $99

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network and planning ecosystem for life's magical moments, is delivering on-demand access with more than 500,000 gowns in stock and ready to ship for free on orders over $99, including over 200,000 bridesmaids' styles. David's is answering the need for immediacy in the wedding space by offering unparalleled speed, scale, and service.

Unlike other marketplaces that rely on weeks-long shipping timelines, David's combines its national retail footprint, extensive inventory, and robust logistics to deliver dresses on time.

"Consumer expectations have shifted," says Elina Vilk, President & Chief Business Officer of David's Bridal. "Special occasion shoppers want their dresses now, not six weeks from now. Our "Get It Now" promise delivers speed, confidence, and the largest selection in the category without compromising quality. Due to our tariff-resistant strategy, David's stateside inventory is insulated to ensure that customers have uninterrupted access to the styles they want, when they want them."

David's is committed to meeting its customers where they are. Here's how David's ensures every special occasion shopper can find what she needs, when she needs it:

Over 500,000 Dresses in Stock: Styles range across every size, style, and budget.

200,000+ Bridesmaids Dresses: The largest in-stock assortment available compared to any other retailer

Same-Day Free Shipping : Orders over $99 placed online by 2 PM ship for free and are mailed out the same day. Need it even sooner? Customers can upgrade to expedited shipping for an even faster arrival

Same-Day Styling Appointments In-Store: Customers can try on and take home a dress the same day - walk-ins welcome or make an appointment online

Expert Alterations Teams : Ready whenever you are, David's expert alterations team offers custom fit and personalization.

No Compromise on Quality: Luxury looks with the immediacy today's shoppers expect

From rich seasonal hues to classic silhouettes to trendy designs, David's guarantees customers have a wide range of options available at their fingertips. Styles are available in sizes from 0-30W,ensuring an inclusive fit for all brides, bridesmaids and special occasion shoppers.

All purchases made online at DavidsBridal.com and in-store nationwide are eligible to earn rewards points through David's Diamond Loyalty Program . With over three million members, David's Diamond Loyalty program is the industry's only loyalty program offering shoppers the best perks and deals to save on every shopping trip and earn points for a free honeymoon or vacation.

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

Contact Information

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

