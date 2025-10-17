Health Business Growth Collective: Tamsen Fadal Honored With the 2025 Mindshare Summit Pinnacle Award

Celebrating leadership in women's health, midlife advocacy, and trusted storytelling

AZTALAN, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / The Mindshare Summit announced that Tamsen Fadal, Emmy Award-winning journalist, author, and leading menopause and midlife advocate, has been named a recipient of the 2025 Pinnacle Award. Presented annually, the Pinnacle Award recognizes a leader whose work creates a lasting and positive impact on global health and wellness.

Fadal is widely respected for bringing clarity and compassion to women's health, especially the menopause transition and midlife reinvention. Through her interviews, books, reporting, and educational content and events, she helps women access evidence-informed solutions and practical daily habits that support energy, confidence, and quality of life.

She also hosts The Tamsen Show podcast, where she spotlights expert voices and real-world strategies for hormones, health, and thriving in midlife.

"Tamsen stands out for her courage and her clarity," said JJ Virgin, Founder of the Mindshare Summit and the Health Business Growth Collective. (JJ Virgin is a Fitness Hall of Famer and four-time New York Times best-selling author.)

Virgin also added, "Tamsen makes women's health knowledge accessible and actionable. Her voice has helped millions feel seen and supported, and our community is proud to recognize that leadership with the Pinnacle Award."

Fadal's recent work includes podcast conversations with leading physicians and advocates, along with creative projects that elevate menopause literacy for a mainstream audience and her mission is to give women a roadmap for this phase of life, with real tools that improve daily well-being.

The 2025 Pinnacle Award was presented at the Mindshare Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Summit is an annual live gathering of health business leaders and innovators founded by JJ Virgin. It provides training, collaboration, and community for practitioners and health brand builders who are committed to real-world results.

About the Health Business Growth Collective

The Health Business Growth Collective (HBGC) is the leading community where health and wellness professionals create, grow, and scale their businesses. Formerly known as Mindshare Collaborative, HBGC was founded by JJ Virgin and continues to power the Mindshare Summit and related programs that help health experts expand their impact.

About Tamsen Fadal

Tamsen Fadal is a 12-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, best-selling author, and prominent menopause advocate. She is the host of The Tamsen Show podcast and has produced content that brings women practical strategies for hormones, brain health, relationships, and thriving through midlife. Fadal is a former New York City television news anchor and continues to champion evidence-informed, stigma-free conversations about women's health.

