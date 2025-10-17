Health Business Growth Collective: Gabrielle Reece Honored With the 2025 Mindshare Summit Pinnacle Award

Celebrating a lifelong legacy of performance, resilience, and health leadership

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / The Mindshare Summit recently announced that Gabrielle Reece, professional volleyball legend, fitness pioneer, author, and host of The Gabby Reece Show, was the recipient of the 2025 Pinnacle Award. Presented annually, the Pinnacle Award recognizes an extraordinary, lasting contribution to the advancement of health and wellness.

This lifetime achievement honor celebrates Reece's decades of work elevating strength, longevity, and whole-person performance. From inspiring women and families to move with purpose, to co-creating innovative training and breathwork methods that improve daily resilience, her impact reaches far and wide, inspiring athletes, practitioners, and everyday people who want to feel and live better.

"Gabrielle leads with courage, science, and heart," said JJ Virgin, Founder of the Mindshare Summit, Fitness Hall of Famer, and 4-time New York Times best-selling author. "She has helped redefine what strength looks like at every age. Our community is proud to recognize her leadership and the positive change she has sparked across the health and wellness world."

Reece is widely respected for bringing practical, evidence-informed tools to a broad audience. Her work spans elite sport and accessible daily practices that support mobility, metabolic health, and mental clarity.

Through her podcast, writing, and speaking, she has championed habits that build energy, confidence, and longevity without complexity or extremes.

Gabrielle's mission is to help people feel strong in their bodies and steady in their minds so they can show up fully for the lives they want.

The 2025 Pinnacle Award was presented at the Mindshare Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Summit is an annual gathering of health business leaders and innovators founded by JJ Virgin, dedicated to collaboration, evidence-based practice, and real-world results.

About the Health Business Growth Collective

The Health Business Growth Collective is a network of health business owners and wellness leaders committed to growing their impact and improving the lives of one billion people. Each year, the Mindshare Summit Pinnacle Award is granted to a distinguished leader whose work has made a profound and lasting difference in the health and wellness industry.

About Gabrielle Reece

Gabrielle Reece is a former professional volleyball athlete, fitness pioneer, entrepreneur, and author. She is the host of The Gabby Reece Show podcast and the co-creator of innovative training and breathwork methods that help people build strength, mobility, and resilience. Reece is known for translating performance principles into practical routines that support everyday health and long-term vitality.

