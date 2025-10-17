Health Business Growth Collective: Dr. Bryce Appelbaum Named 2025 Mindshare Summit 10X Health Entrepreneur of the Year

Honoring a neuro-optometrist transforming eye and brain health with scalable, science-based solutions

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / The Mindshare Summit announced that Dr. Bryce Appelbaum, OD, FCOVD, founder and CEO of MyVisionFirst and ScreenFit, has been named the 2025 "10X Health Entrepreneur of the Year"

This award recognizes a health leader whose innovation, ethical growth, and measurable impact have scaled solutions to improve lives at speed and at scale.

Dr. Appelbaum is a neuro-optometrist known for advancing vision therapy and practical tools that reduce digital eye strain and improve visual performance for families, students, and professionals.

He leads MyVisionFirst, a vision therapy and rehabilitation practice in Maryland, and created ScreenFit, an online vision-wellness training program designed to protect eyes and upgrade visual skills for the digital age.

"Bryce turns deep clinical expertise into simple daily wins for millions," said JJ Virgin, founder of the Mindshare Summit and the Health Business Growth Collective. (JJ Virgin is a Fitness Hall of Famer and four-time New York Times best-selling author.)

Virgin also added, "He builds with science and heart, he collaborates generously, and he proves that you can scale impact without sacrificing quality. That is the spirit of our 10X Health Entrepreneur of the Year."

Dr. Appelbaum's mission is to help people see their world more clearly, comfortably and powerfully. "When we improve how the brain uses the eyes, we unlock performance, learning, and quality of life. I am grateful to this community for helping us bring these tools to more families and workplaces."

Dr. Appelbaum has been featured by national media and has presented widely on the connection between visual skills, brain health, and performance. He previously received Mindshare's Future of Health Award in 2022, for breakthrough leadership in vision care.

The 10X Health Entrepreneur of the Year award was presented at the Mindshare Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona, an annual gathering, founded by JJ Virgin that brings together health entrepreneurs, clinicians, and innovators to collaborate and accelerate evidence-informed solutions. The Summit features world-class speakers, hands-on workshops, and curated networking, designed to spark collaborations to improve health at scale.

About the Health Business Growth Collective

The Health Business Growth Collective (HBGC) is the leading community where health and wellness professionals create, grow, and scale mission-driven businesses. HBGC, founded by JJ Virgin and formerly known as Mindshare Collaborative, powers the Mindshare Summit and programs that help experts expand their impact.

About Dr. Bryce Appelbaum

Bryce Appelbaum, OD, FCOVD, is a neuro-optometrist and founder of MyVisionFirst, a vision therapy and rehabilitation practice with locations in Bethesda and Annapolis, Maryland. He is also the founder and CEO of ScreenFit, an online vision-wellness training program that helps users reduce digital eye strain and build healthy visual habits.

