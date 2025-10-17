Anzeige
17.10.2025 19:02 Uhr
Health Business Growth Collective: Dr. Travis Bond Receives the 2025 Mindshare Summit Rising Tide Award

Honoring an emerging MD elevating the health community through service, innovation, and collaboration.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / The Mindshare Summit recently announced that Travis Bond, MD, a recently graduated physician and rising voice in patient-centered care, has been selected for the 2025 Rising Tide Award.

The honor celebrates an emerging leader each year who elevates others in the health and wellness world through generosity, collaboration, and measurable impact.

"Dr. Bond represents the next generation of physician leadership," said JJ Virgin, founder of the Mindshare Summit and the Health Business Growth Collective. (JJ Virgin is a Fitness Hall of Famer and four-time New York Times best-selling author.)

Virgin also added, "Dr. Bond leads with service, he shares what works, and he brings people together to create better outcomes for patients and communities. That spirit is exactly what the Rising Tide Award is about."

The 2025 Rising Tide Award was presented at the Mindshare Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona. This event is an annual live gathering of health business leaders and innovators. It provides training, collaboration, and community for practitioners and health brand builders who are committed to real-world results. The Summit features world-class speakers, hands-on workshops, and curated networking, designed to spark collaborations to improve health at scale.

For more information about the Mindshare Summit, please visit: https://pages.thehbgc.com/summit/

For media inquiries about the Pinnacle Award, please contact: support@thehbgc.com

About the Health Business Growth Collective (Formerly Mindshare)

The Health Business Growth Collective (HBGC) is the leading community for health and wellness professionals who are building ethical, evidence-informed businesses that change lives. Founded by JJ Virgin, HBGC provides training, mentorship, and collaboration opportunities and powers the annual Mindshare Summit. The community was formerly known as Mindshare Collaborative.

About Dr. Travis Bond

Dr. Travis Bond, MD, is a recently graduated physician and emerging clinician-educator focused on practical, lifestyle-first strategies that support patient health. He is committed to clear communication, collaborative care, and programs that help people apply evidence-informed habits in daily life.

Contact Information

Health Business Growth Collective
info@thehbgc.com
(813)212-7554

.

SOURCE: Health Business Growth Collective



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dr.-travis-bond-receives-the-2025-mindshare-summit-rising-tide-a-1088676

