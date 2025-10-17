Health Business Growth Collective: Emaad Ansari, Zain Ansari, and Abdullah Ansari Receive the 2025 Mindshare Summit Up & Comer Award

Honoring youth leaders elevating family and youth health through action, education, and service

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / The Mindshare Summit recently announced that Abdullah Ansari, Zain Ansari, and Emaad Ansari, the children of physician and author Madiha Saeed, MD, were selected to receive the 2025 Up & Comer Award.

This honor recognizes emerging leaders who are making a measurable difference in health and wellness, through creativity, community engagement, and a spirit of collaboration.

The Ansari brothers have inspired families and peers with youth-focused health education, practical habit-building tools, and community projects that highlight nutrition, movement, sleep, and stress skills. Their work reflects a simple message that healthy choices are learnable, shareable, and possible at any age.

Prior to their best-selling book, The Teen Health Revolution: Unlocking Lifestyle Secrets for the Mind, Body, and Soul, Abdullah, Zain, Emaad and their younger brother, Qasim Ansari, have cohosted "The Holistic Kids' Show" Podcast, featuring over 200 experts, from New York Times bestselling authors, top physicians, and Harvard professors to actors, Wall Street Journal White House correspondents, TV personalities, and more.

Their mission is to educate and empower kids of all ages to take control of their health and lives. Abdullah and Zain have appeared on the Emmy award winning medical talk show, The Dr Nandi Show, and they have all spoken on podcasts, television shows, and at conferences.

"Emaad, Zain, and Abdullah bring curiosity, courage, and kindness to the health conversation," said JJ Virgin, founder of the Mindshare Summit and the Health Business Growth Collective. (JJ Virgin is a Fitness Hall of Famer and four-time New York Times best-selling author.)

Virgin added, "They show what leadership looks like when you serve your community and share what works. Our community is proud to recognize them with the Up & Comer Award."

"We are honored," said the Ansari brothers in a joint statement. "Our goal is to help families and students build small daily habits that create real energy and resilience. We are grateful to JJ, the Summit community, and every mentor who has encouraged us to learn, teach, and keep growing."

The Up & Comer Award was presented at the Mindshare Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded by JJ Virgin, the Summit brings together health entrepreneurs, clinicians, and creators who are committed to evidence-informed solutions and collaborative growth.

For more information about the Mindshare Summit, please visit: https://pages.thehbgc.com/summit/

For media inquiries, please contact: support@thehbgc.com

About the Health Business Growth Collective

The Health Business Growth Collective (HBGC) is the leading community where health and wellness professionals create, grow, and scale mission-driven businesses. Founded by JJ Virgin and formerly known as Mindshare Collaborative, HBGC powers the Mindshare Summit and programs that help experts expand their impact.

About the Mindshare Summit

The Mindshare Summit is an annual gathering of health business leaders and innovators hosted in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Summit features world-class speakers, hands-on workshops, and curated networking designed to spark collaborations that improve health at scale.

About the Awardees

Emaad Ansari, Zain Ansari, and Abdullah Ansari are youth advocates for family and community health. Working alongside their mother, Madiha Saeed, MD, they create practical content and projects that encourage better daily habits in nutrition, movement, sleep, and stress resilience. Their shared mission is to make healthy living clear, simple, and doable for families and students.

SOURCE: Health Business Growth Collective

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/emaad-ansari-zain-ansari-and-abdullah-ansari-receive-the-2025-mi-1088678