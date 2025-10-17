Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Mod Op LLC ("Mod Op"), a full-service digital marketing agency backed by Alterna Equity Partners, today announced the acquisition of Ascend Marketing, a Texas-based provider of advanced marketing solutions, customer engagement strategies, demand generation and data-driven services. The transaction further enhances Mod Op's integrated offerings across creative, digital, and performance marketing services.

Founded in 2004, Ascend Marketing has built a strong reputation for designing and executing customer engagement strategies, leveraging data, analytics, and marketing technology to deliver measurable results for Fortune 500 and growth-stage companies.

"This partnership with Mod Op marks an exciting new chapter for Ascend," said Rich Herbst, Founder of Ascend Marketing. "Our clients are increasingly seeking integrated solutions that combine strategy, technology, creativity, and performance. By joining Mod Op, we gain access to expanded resources and expertise that will help us scale our impact while continuing to deliver meaningful customer experiences."

Mod Op, headquartered in Miami, FL, is a full-service marketing and advertising agency known for driving client growth through creativity, data science, and innovation to global brands across various industries. The addition of Ascend broadens Mod Op's reach in data-driven engagement, aligning with the company's mission to deliver measurable, ROI-focused marketing outcomes.

"Ascend has built an impressive track record of helping clients harness customer insights to drive growth," said Eric J. Bertrand, CEO of Mod Op. "Their team's expertise in customer engagement and marketing technology complements our integrated platform perfectly. Together, we will be able to provide even more comprehensive, performance-driven solutions for our clients."

This acquisition demonstrates the ongoing support of Alterna Equity Partners, a private equity firm specializing in investments in lower, middle-market companies. Alterna has actively supported Mod Op's growth strategy through targeted acquisitions that expand capabilities and market reach.

"This transaction is another important step in building Mod Op into a leading national marketing solutions provider," said Casey Swercheck, Co-Managing Partner at Alterna Equity Partners. "We are excited to welcome Ascend and look forward to supporting the combined team's growth trajectory."

Sett & Lucas, a global investment bank specializing in technology and marketing services, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Ascend Marketing in this transaction.

Tyler Block, Sett & Lucas Managing Director, stated, "We are thrilled to have played our part in pairing these two great companies together. The combined company is well positioned to achieve the kind of growth that neither company could have achieved separately." This milestone transaction was made possible through the dedication and expertise of the entire Sett & Lucas team, including Subhasis Mishra, Suraj Raghavendra, Vaishnavi J, and Sridevi Srinivasan, whose collaborative spirit was instrumental in driving this successful outcome.

About Ascend Marketing

Ascend Marketing is a customer engagement agency dual headquartered in Dallas and Austin, Texas. The firm specializes in designing and executing customer strategies enabled by data, analytics, and marketing technology to deliver measurable business results.

About Mod Op

Mod Op is a leading insights-driven marketing agency that merges creativity, data science and artificial intelligence to deliver efficient, effective and sustainable growth for our clients. Mod Op services for both B2C and B2B markets include strategy and execution for creative, communications, technology, and digital media, as well as other digital marketing services. For additional information, please visit Mod Op's website.

About Alterna Equity Partners

Alterna Equity Partners is a Fort Lauderdale-based private equity firm focused on investing in middle-market companies with significant growth potential. Alterna partners with management teams to execute strategies that accelerate growth, enhance profitability, and build long-term enterprise value.

About Sett & Lucas

Sett & Lucas is a global investment bank providing M&A advisory, capital raise, and strategic advisory services. With offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia, the firm specializes in advising technology, media, and marketing services businesses on transformational transactions.

