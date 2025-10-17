Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
ACCESS Newswire
17.10.2025 19:14 Uhr
NordFX Ltd.: NordFX Receives Best Fastest Payout Award at Forex Expo Dubai 2025

GROS ISLET, LC / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / NordFX has received the Best Fastest Payout Award at Forex Expo Dubai 2025, recognizing the broker's dedication to delivering rapid and reliable withdrawal processing for traders worldwide. The award was presented during the two-day event held on October 6-7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where NordFX participated as a Diamond Sponsor.

Forex Expo Dubai remains one of the largest and most influential industry events, drawing thousands of professionals from the trading, fintech, and investment sectors. The awards highlight innovation and quality of service across the global financial ecosystem. NordFX recognition in the Fastest Payout category underscores the company's focus on efficient transaction systems and strong customer support.

Over recent years, NordFX has introduced a series of payment-processing upgrades aimed at accelerating withdrawals and ensuring around-the-clock accessibility. A key component has been the automation of crypto withdrawals, enabling traders to access their funds within minutes and outside of traditional banking hours. Together with optimized systems for card, bank, and e-wallet transactions, these advances have positioned NordFX among the industry leaders in payout speed.

The award also reflects NordFX wider goal of improving trust and transparency in online trading. By ensuring that clients can move funds quickly and securely, the company supports a more flexible trading experience where capital can be redeployed across markets with minimal delay.

At Forex Expo Dubai 2025, the NordFX team engaged with traders, partners, and industry representatives to discuss evolving payment standards and the growing role of crypto in international finance. The Fastest Payout recognition further reinforces NordFX long-term commitment to innovation, reliability, and service excellence.

Media Contact

Organization: NordFX Ltd.
Contact Person Name: Vanessa Polson
Website: https://nordfx.com/
Email: marketing@nordfx.com
Address: Ground Floor, The Sotheby Building
Address 2: Rodney Village, Rodney Bay
City: Gros-Islet
Country: Saint Lucia

SOURCE: NordFX Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/nordfx-receives-best-fastest-payout-award-at-forex-expo-dubai-2025-1088731

