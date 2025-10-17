Shreyas Media LLP: Shreyas Media Announces Nationwide Carnival Series After Guinness Record-Breaking Vijayawada Utsav

Shreyas Media Founder Gandra Srinivas Rao says the Guinness World Record-winning success of Vijayawada Utsav proves every city's potential to host grand carnivals, as the company plans year-round celebrations across Andhra Pradesh featuring international artists.

HYDERABAD, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Shreyas Media LLP has announced plans to launch a series of grand carnivals across India, inspired by the unprecedented success of Vijayawada Utsav-a record-breaking event that entered the Guinness World Records as the world's largest carnival. Following the overwhelming public response, the company aims to celebrate India's rich cultural diversity by bringing similar large-scale events to various states throughout the year.

The Vijayawada Utsav, organized in association with the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada and Andhra Pradesh Tourism, transformed the city into a festival hub from September 22 for 11 days. The event featured 284 performances by over 3,000 artists, 11 concerts, and 11 drone shows-an unprecedented celebration that drew nearly 50 lakh visitors and generated an estimated ?1,000 crore in local business.

Buoyed by this success, Shreyas Media plans to replicate the carnival model across India, celebrating regional festivals such as Bihu, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Pongal, Lohri, Durga Puja, and Sankranti with grandeur. The company will also host year-round celebrations at tourist hotspots like Araku and Gandikota in Andhra Pradesh, including 30 major concerts and a large-scale Araku Coffee Festival featuring international artists.

"Our success with Vijayawada Utsav has proven that every city in India holds the potential to become a vibrant carnival destination," said Gandra Srinivas Rao, Founder of Shreyas Media. "Through these celebrations, we aim to unite people from across India and abroad on a single platform of culture and joy, while giving a significant boost to local economies and creating thousands of employment opportunities. We have set a target of achieving ?5,000 crore in business through the Vijayawada Utsav in the next five years."

He added that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu appreciated the event for placing Vijayawada on the global tourism map. Rao also acknowledged the efforts of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivanath (Chinni) and the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada in making the event a resounding success.

Having previously executed over 3,500 promotional and cultural events across India, the USA, Canada, and the UAE, Shreyas Media is now poised to establish a new legacy in India's entertainment and cultural tourism landscape through its upcoming carnival series.

