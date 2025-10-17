Anzeige
17.10.2025 19:50 Uhr
BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc.: BEACN Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Shareholders confirm re-election of incumbent directors.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. (TSX-V:BECN) ("BEACN" or the "Company") announces that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular which were mailed to shareholders in connection with the meeting were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held in Victoria, BC, on October 15, 2025.

The shareholders re-elected Craig Fraser, Daniel Davies, Kevin Alexander and Scott Christopher as directors of the Company for the forthcoming year.

"I'm happy to continue working with the other directors of BEACN as we continue our growth and innovation in the market. This is a year of great challenges and changes in the market, and I am pleased to be working with this dedicated team." shared Craig Fraser, CEO of BEACN.

The shareholders appointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, to continue as the auditors for the Company for the ensuing year at a renumeration to be fixed by the directors. In addition, the shareholders approved a new incentive plan with rolling up to 10% stock options and fixed up to 3,000,000 security based compensation.

About BEACN

BEACN (TSX-V:BECN), a Victoria BC based consumer electronics company, develops innovative audio equipment, peripherals and technology for gamers, live streamers, and content creators. BEACN is committed to delivering premium products that enable everyone to produce studio-quality content. BEACN's award-winning product ecosystem includes BEACN Mic, BEACN Mic Stand, BEACN Mix and BEACN Mix Create. BEACN is listed on the TSXV under the symbol BECN.

Media & Investor Enquiries

Craig Fraser
ir@beacn.com
+1 (778) 561-1450

Reader Advisory

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management and involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this press release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this press release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this press release. We seek safe harbor.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/beacn-announces-annual-general-and-special-meeting-results-1088371

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
