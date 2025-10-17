BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc.: BEACN Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Shareholders confirm re-election of incumbent directors.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. (TSX-V:BECN) ("BEACN" or the "Company") announces that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular which were mailed to shareholders in connection with the meeting were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held in Victoria, BC, on October 15, 2025.

The shareholders re-elected Craig Fraser, Daniel Davies, Kevin Alexander and Scott Christopher as directors of the Company for the forthcoming year.

"I'm happy to continue working with the other directors of BEACN as we continue our growth and innovation in the market. This is a year of great challenges and changes in the market, and I am pleased to be working with this dedicated team." shared Craig Fraser, CEO of BEACN.

The shareholders appointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, to continue as the auditors for the Company for the ensuing year at a renumeration to be fixed by the directors. In addition, the shareholders approved a new incentive plan with rolling up to 10% stock options and fixed up to 3,000,000 security based compensation.

About BEACN

BEACN (TSX-V:BECN), a Victoria BC based consumer electronics company, develops innovative audio equipment, peripherals and technology for gamers, live streamers, and content creators. BEACN is committed to delivering premium products that enable everyone to produce studio-quality content. BEACN's award-winning product ecosystem includes BEACN Mic, BEACN Mic Stand, BEACN Mix and BEACN Mix Create. BEACN is listed on the TSXV under the symbol BECN.

Media & Investor Enquiries

Craig Fraser

ir@beacn.com

+1 (778) 561-1450

