Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (OTCQB: PVGDF) ("Provenance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an investment commitment from a strategic investment group for $4,500,000. The group has agreed to participate in a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 18,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") which will be offered at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half-of-one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 good for a period of five years. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 24, 2025 and investors have agreed to a one-year hold period on all the securities issued in the Offering.

Concurrently with the closing of the Offering, the strategic investor group and Provenance will enter into an investor rights agreement, pursuant to which the group will be granted certain rights provided they maintain certain ownership thresholds in the Company, including: the right to participate in future equity financings and top-up holdings in the event of dilutive issuances in order to maintain their pro rata ownership in the Company.

"This Offering, completed at market price, reflects mounting investor interest and confidence in our Company and projects. Having strategic investors that share our vision and have the capability to add resources as the project continues to grow is extremely beneficial. I firmly believe we are greatly undervalued as we continue to fast track exploration activities in an effort to maximize shareholder value. Solidifying long-term strategic shareholders that share our vision and understand the true value of our projects is critical for our trajectory at this junction" stated Rob Clark, Provenance's President.

Completion of the Offering remains subject to satisfaction of customary closing deliverables and regulatory approval. In connection with closing, a finders' fee is owing to an arms-length brokerage firm that assisted in introducing the strategic investor group.

About Provenance Gold Corp.

Safe Harbor Statement: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its regulation services provider, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270910

SOURCE: Provenance Gold Corp.