Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV: LPC) ("Lorne Park" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") of the Company pursuant to which an affiliate (the "Purchaser") of Sagard Private Equity Canada ("Sagard") acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company (the "Shares") for cash consideration of C$2.23 per Share (the "Consideration"), other than certain Shares held by certain Shareholders (the "Rollover Shareholders") who entered into equity rollover agreements with the Purchaser.

As a result of the Arrangement, Lorne Park's Shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange after the end of trading on October 20, 2025. Lorne Park has applied to the relevant securities commissions for it to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

"We are pleased to complete this transaction, which provides a significant cash premium to our shareholders and positions Lorne Park to act on opportunities in the wealth management sector," said Robert Sewell, President and CEO of the Company. "We look forward to partnering with Sagard to execute our long-term growth plans."

Full details of the Arrangement and certain other matters are set out in the management information circular of Lorne Park dated July 14, 2025 (the "Information Circular") and letter of transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal"). A copy of the Information Circular and other meeting materials can be found on the Company's website at www.lpcp.ca or under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Registered Shareholders who have not already done so must complete and sign the Letter of Transmittal and return it, together with the certificate(s) / DRS advice(s) representing their Shares and any other required documents and instruments, in accordance with the procedures set out in the Letter of Transmittal, in order to receive the Consideration for their Shares. Lorne Park shareholders who have questions or who may need assistance with the completion of the Letter of Transmittal are advised to contact Odyssey Trust Company, the depository for the Arrangement, at:

North American Toll Free: 1-888-290-1175

Telephone: (587) 885-0960 (Outside North America)

Email: corp.actions@odysseytrust.com

Early Warning Disclosure

Pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, each of the Purchaser, Robert Sewell and Steve Meehan (including an entity controlled by him) will file an early warning report in accordance with applicable securities laws, which will be made available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Further information and a copy of each of the early warning reports may be obtained by contacting: Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc., investor.relations@lpcp.ca, (905) 337-2227.

Immediately prior to closing of the Arrangement, neither the Purchaser nor Sagard, its sole shareholder as of such time, exercised control or direction over, directly or indirectly, any Shares. Upon completion of the Arrangement, the Purchaser acquired all of the Company's 54,653,575 issued and outstanding Shares, with Sagard owning 37.9% of the shares of the Purchaser and the Rollover Shareholders owning the balance of the shares of the Purchaser. The consideration paid by the Purchaser for the Shares was C$2.23 per Share, other than with respect to Shares held by the Rollover Shareholders, who exchanged Shares for shares of the Purchaser at an implied value of C$2.23 per Purchaser share. The Purchaser's address is 199 Bay Street, Commerce Court West, Suite 5300, Toronto, Ontario, M5L1B9, Canada.

Immediately prior to closing of the Arrangement, Mr. Robert Sewell, 1295 Cornwall Road, Unit A3, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7T5, beneficially owned and controlled 17,570,587 Shares (representing 32.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares) and stock options to acquire up to 625,000 Shares (the "Options") (both the Shares and Options combined representing approximately 32.4% of the issued and outstanding Shares). In connection with the Arrangement, Robert Sewell sold certain of his Shares directly or indirectly to the Purchaser at an implied value of $2.23 per Share and certain of his shares for aggregate cash proceeds of $1,210,553. Following the completion of the Arrangement, Robert Sewell became a shareholder of the Purchaser and no longer beneficially owns or controls any Shares. Mr. Sewell now indirectly owns or controls approximately 35.8% of the equity in the resulting private company.

Immediately prior to closing of the Arrangement, Mr. Steve Meehan (including entities controlled by him), 1295 Cornwall Road, Unit A3, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7T5, beneficially owned and controlled 6,089,778 Shares (representing 11.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares) and 350,000 Options (both the Shares and Options combined representing approximately 11.4% of the issued and outstanding Shares). In connection with the Arrangement, Steve Meehan sold certain of his Shares directly or indirectly to the Purchaser at an implied value of $2.23 per Share and certain of his shares for aggregate cash proceeds of $11,672,143. Following the completion of the Arrangement, Steve Meehan, through an entity he controls, became a shareholder of the Purchaser and no longer beneficially owns or controls any Shares. Mr. Meehan now indirectly owns or controls approximately 2.1% of the equity in the resulting private company.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

Lorne Park was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost-effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. Lorne Park's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "plan", and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information addresses possible future events, conditions and financial performance based upon management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. In particular, the forward-looking information contained in this news release includes statements regarding the timing of delisting of the Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange. Management of Lorne Park considers the assumptions on which the forward-looking information contained herein are based to be reasonable. However, by its very nature, forward-looking information inherently involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks include, without limitation, changes in economic conditions, applicable laws or regulations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lorne Park disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

