Foundation Software Hosts Webinar on Transitioning From QuickBooks to Construction-Specific Software

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / In today's competitive construction landscape, contractors are re-evaluating their accounting systems to keep pace with growing project complexity, compliance requirements and profitability goals.

To help construction professionals make informed software decisions, Foundation Software will host an educational webinar titled "Transitioning from QuickBooks to Construction-Specific Software" on Thursday, October 23rd, 2025, at 1PM EDT.

The session will be led by Dorrie Franzello-Kurtz, CPA, and Morgan Lee of YHB, and hosted by Brian Cancian of Foundation Software. Together, they will walk attendees through what to expect when moving from general-purpose accounting systems to construction-focused solutions - with practical strategies to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

During this session, attendees will explore:

• Why contractors outgrow QuickBooks and the challenges it creates

• The advantages of a construction-focused accounting platform

• Key steps for a smooth transition to ensure long-term success

Whether you're managing job costing, payroll or project reporting, this webinar will help you evaluate your options and build confidence in taking the next step for your business.

Who should attend: Construction business professionals looking to understand how a construction-specific software solution can streamline operations, improve accuracy and scale with company growth.

In an era when more contractors are making the shift from generic systems to purpose-built technology, Foundation Software continues to provide education and tools that help construction businesses stay competitive and future-ready.

To learn more about the event, or to register, click here.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information regarding any of the products listed above, please visit https://www.foundationsoft.com/partners/integrations, call (800) 246-0800 or email info@foundationsoft.com.

About YHB

At YHB, we are all about you. That is why we take a holistic approach to assisting clients with growing, managing, and protecting their hard work. We partner with many of the region's most trailblazing and passionate leaders and organizations. Our team offers comprehensive advisory, assurance, tax, wealth management & risk advisory solutions to clients of all sizes.

