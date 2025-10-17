Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
WKN: 902204 | ISIN: US4016171054 | Ticker-Symbol: GU9
Tradegate
16.10.25 | 21:06
14,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
17.10.2025 21:02 Uhr
Bleichmar, Fonti, & Auld LLP: INVESTOR NEWS: The Guess?, Inc. Board of Directors May have Breached its Fiduciary Duties - Contact BFA Law about its Pending Investigation into the Merger

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Guess?, Inc.'s (NYSE:GES) board of directors and executive officers for potential breaches of their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with its pending sale to Authentic Brands Group LLC ("Authentic") for $16.75 per share.

If you are a current shareholder of Guess, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/guess-inc.

Why is Guess being Investigated?

Guess is a fashion retailer with global distribution and sales operations, including over 1,500 directly operated retail stores and distribution operations in approximately 100 countries. Guess was founded in 1981 by the Marciano family, who still own a significant portion of the Company's stock. One of the founders, Paul Marciano, still sits on the Board and serves as the Chief Creative Officer of the Company.

Paul Marciano, along with other investors including Maurice Marciano (another founder who no longer serves on the Company's board of directors) have negotiated to rollover their ownership in Guess to own up to 49% of the new intellectual property holding company post-closing, and 100% of the operating company post-closing.

BFA Law is investigating whether Guess' board of directors, its executive officers, and/or any of the stockholders participating in the rollover have breached fiduciary duties to the stockholders in connection with the merger.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/guess-inc.

What Can You Do?

If you are a current holder of Guess you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/guess-inc

Or contact:
Ross Shikowitz
ross@bfalaw.com
212-789-3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named "Elite Trial Lawyers" by the National Law Journal, among the top "500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers" by Lawdragon, "Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar" by Law360 and "SuperLawyers" by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/guess-inc

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE: Bleichmar, Fonti, & Auld LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/investor-news-the-guess-inc.-board-of-directors-may-have-breache-1086770

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
