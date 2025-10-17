Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date AIML AI/ML Innovations Inc. Wednesday October 22, 2025 ARGO Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. CUPR Super Copper Corp. DATT Digital Asset Technologies Inc. GXP Greenridge Exploration Inc. ISP Inspiration Energy Corp. QMET Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. SYAI Syntheia Corp. WG Westward Gold Inc.



The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)