Ajman Department of Finance: The Department of Finance in Ajman Concludes Its Distinguished Participation in GITEX Global 2025 and Honours Strategic Partners

AJMAN, UAE and DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Finance in Ajman concluded its participation in the 45th edition of GITEX Global 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13 to 17 October. The Department showcased a range of smart projects and services under the Ajman Government platform, culminating its participation by recognising several strategic partners.

Over the five days of the exhibition, the Department introduced visitors to its digital programmes and solutions leveraging the latest technologies, cloud services, and financial process automation. These initiatives aim to enhance financial performance efficiency, transparency, and sustainability - delivering more innovative financial services to customers and driving Ajman's sustainable development and future readiness.

His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, emphasised the importance of participating in this premier global event for technology and innovation. He noted that it represents an ideal platform to strengthen communication and cooperation with partners in the technology and finance sectors, exchange expertise and insights, and explore new opportunities for joint projects that foster innovation, smart financial governance, and a knowledge-based economy in the Emirate.

The Director General honoured several of the Department's strategic partners from government entities and the private sector in recognition of their effective contributions to advancing the Department's financial development and institutional excellence. These partnerships include areas such as payment platforms, financial transformation solutions, digital infrastructure, and data exchange.

Al Ali presented commemorative shields to the Ministry of Finance, the Department of Digital Ajman, the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, the Municipality and Planning Department, and the Department of Economic Development, as well as First Abu Dhabi Bank and MBME Group. He commended their collaboration, stressing that this recognition marks a step towards expanding future partnerships and joint efforts to build an integrated and intelligent financial ecosystem in Ajman.

As part of its commitment to providing exceptional services that enhance the quality of life in the Emirate, the Department also launched a suite of smart digital payment solutions through the AjmanPay platform during the exhibition. These included, the local "Jaywan" card-based electronic payment service as a secure alternative to credit cards, the "Get it done now and pay later" service allowing interest-free instalment payments, and the introduction of the "AjmanPay Advanced Individual prepaid card" alongside the "AjmanPay Silver Corporate Prepaid Card".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799476/Ajman_Department_of_Finance.jpg

