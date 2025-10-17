Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
ACCESS Newswire
17.10.2025 22:02 Uhr
Lipschitz Strategies LLC: Neel Somani Contributes Named Endowment to San Ramon Valley Education Fund

Neel Somani has contributed a named endowment to the San Ramon Valley Education Fund and established the Young Innovators Fellowship.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Technologist and entrepreneur Neel Somani has contributed a named endowment in support of the San Ramon Valley Education Fund, establishing the Neel Somani Young Innovators Fellowship. The perpetual fund will provide a $2,000 annual scholarship to students in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District (SRVUSD), supporting the next generation of innovators in science, technology, and entrepreneurship.

The San Ramon Valley Education Fund (SRVEF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing public education and fostering excellence across SRVUSD schools. Through fundraising, community partnerships, and long-term endowments, SRVEF supports programs that enrich the student experience and ensure equitable access to high-quality education.

Neel Somani is a UC Berkeley graduate with degrees in mathematics, computer science, and business administration. He has worked as a software engineer at Airbnb, a quantitative researcher at Citadel, and later founded Eclipse, a blockchain scaling company that raised $65 million. Beyond his professional achievements in machine learning, quantitative research, and distributed computing, Somani is committed to philanthropy, mentorship, and supporting opportunities for students.

"This fellowship is about giving young people the confidence and resources to innovate," said Somani. "I want to help students push boundaries and explore their potential."

The scholarship will be awarded annually, ensuring long-term support for SRVUSD students who demonstrate creativity, problem-solving, and leadership.

"My hope is that this fellowship empowers students to take risks, think creatively, and pursue bold ideas," says Neel Somani. "Supporting education is one of the most meaningful investments we can make in the future."

For more information about the San Ramon Valley Education Fund and its programs, visit www.srvef.org.

To learn more about Neel Somani, visit www.neelsomani.com

Contact Information

Media Relations
info@lipschitzstrategies.com
(464) 300-1989

SOURCE: Lipschitz Strategies LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/neel-somani-contributes-named-endowment-to-san-ramon-valley-educ-1088805

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
