Direct Relief Dispatches Medical Aid, $50,000 in Emergency Funds for Typhoon-Devastated Communities in Alaska

Field medic packs departed this week for communities reeling from the storm. More shipments are planned, and emergency funds are also supporting local response efforts.

Medical support departs Direct Relief's warehouse on Oct. 15, 2025. Field medic packs for first responders in Alaska were included in aid that departed and are part of ongoing flood response to the state. (Shannon Hickerson/Direct Relief)

In response to back-to-back storms spurred by Typhoon Halong in western Alaska, Direct Relief is dispatching medical and financial support to impacted communities in the state, where more than 1,000 people have been displaced.

Winds of more than 100 miles per hour ripped homes from their foundations, and record tidal surges inundated communities in the western part of the state on Sunday. At least one person has died as a result of the floods, and two remain missing, according to state agencies. Many people are sheltering in local schools or community centers, and critical infrastructure has been damaged.

The storm's impacts were most significant in low-lying areas of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region in western Alaska, including the communities of Kwigillingok, Kipnuk, and Napakiak. The remote area has limited road access, making emergency response and aid distribution challenging. Many communities can only be reached by boat or plane, and a critical airport in the community of Kipnuk has sustained damage.?

Direct Relief's Response

Direct Relief has been in communication with local healthcare providers and tribal organizations across the state about ongoing medical requests.

On Wednesday, the organization shipped emergency medical aid requested by the Alaska Native Heritage Center, or ANHC, located in Anchorage. A part of a statewide coalition of organizations, ANHC is working to coordinate relief provisions to directly impacted individuals. The organization is coordinating material aid to areas of greatest need, providing financial assistance to displaced families, and coordinating transportation of supplies to Southwest Alaska. In the past, ANHC provided donations to those impacted by Typhoon Merbok in 2022 and community preparedness while monitoring volcanic activity from Mount Spurr earlier this year.

The shipment to ANHC included field medic packs, which contain first aid essentials for triage care outside of clinic walls and are used by healthcare providers and first responders in disaster settings, including basic medical needs in shelters.

Direct Relief is also preparing to ship requested personal care items, including soap, shampoo, and dental hygiene products for people who have been displaced by the storm. ANHC will also receive $50,000 to support emergency response costs.

Direct Relief has provided more than $5 million in medical and financial support to organizations across the state since 2008, and has provided support after?other extreme weather events in the region, including 2022's Typhoon Merbok, which impacted western Alaska.

The organization continues to reach out and offer assistance to organizations supporting the impacted region and will continue to respond to immediate and long-term needs as they become known.

