Psyence Group Inc. Announces RSU Grants

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Psyence Group Inc. (CSE:PSYG) ("Psyence" or the "Company"), announces that it granted an aggregate of 721,448 restricted share units (each an "RSU") to certain executives, officers, directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's Amended and Restated Restricted Share Unit Plan, of which one third vests six months after the grant date, another one third after twelve months and the remaining balance after eighteen months. All RSUs expire December 31, 2030. Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company for every RSU held.

ABOUT PSYENCE GROUP: www.psyence.com

Psyence is a life science biotechnology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PSYG), with a focus on natural psychedelics. Psyence works with nature-derived psilocybin products for the healing of psychological trauma and its mental health consequences in the context of palliative care. Our name "Psyence" combines the words psychedelic and science to affirm our commitment to producing psychedelic medicines developed through evidence-based research.

Informed by nature and guided by science, Psyence works to develop advanced nature-derived psilocybin products for clinical research and development.

