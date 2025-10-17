BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Announces Adoption and Regulatory Non-Objection For Stock Repurchase Program

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 was $8.7 million or $0.88 per diluted share compared to net income of $9.8 million or $0.91 per diluted share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024.

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial metric, was $4.4 million and $4.1 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $11.1 million and $10.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively. For a reconciliation of net income as reported and non-GAAP adjusted net income, see the table attached to this press release.

Financial Highlights

Return on average assets and return on average equity for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was 1.65% and 7.77%, respectively. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 1.27% and 5.93%, respectively.

Net loans increased $8.6 million or 1.2% to $737.9 million compared to $729.2 million on December 31, 2024.

Deposits increased $12.3 million or 1.9% from $651.5 million on December 31, 2024 to $663.8 million at September 30, 2025.

Non-accrual loans decreased $500,000 to $3.5 million at September 30, 2025 from $4.0 million at December 31, 2024.

The Company recorded a recovery of provision for credit losses of $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $539,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 782,324 shares of its outstanding common stock at an average price of $16.14.

FINANCIAL CONDITION DISCUSSION

Total Assets. Total assets were $909.4 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 0.27%, from $911.8 million at December 31, 2024.

Cash and Cash Equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $7.0 million, or 9.9%, to $63.5 million at September 30, 2025 from $70.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash was primarily a result loan growth and the pay-off of $15 million in FHLB borrowings offset by deposit growth and securities repayments.

Loans Receivable. Loans receivable increased $8.3 million, or 1.1%, to $746.1 million at September 30, 2025 from $737.8 million at December 31, 2024. Increases in in owner occupied 1-4 loans, commercial loans and construction loans offset decreases in investor commercial real estate loans, non-owner occupied 1-4 loans, owner occupied 1-4 junior liens, owner occupied commercial real estate, marine and farm loans.

Securities. Securities available for sale decreased by $2.8 million or 7.5% from December 31, 2024 as paydowns and maturities were not fully replaced with new purchases. The held-to-maturity portfolio experienced a slight decrease due to paydowns.

Total Liabilities. Total liabilities increased $2.8 million or 0.4%, to $719.2 million at September 30, 2025 from $716.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to the increase in deposits and other liabilities offset by a decrease in borrowings.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $12.3 million, or 1.9% to $663.8 million at September 30, 2025 from $651.5 million at December 31, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits increased $7.3 million, or 1.4%, to $529.0 million at September 30, 2025 from $521.8 million at December 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $5.0 million, or 3.9%, to $134.7 million at September 30, 2025 from $129.7 million at December 31, 2024.

Stockholders' Equity. Stockholders' equity decreased $5.3 million, or 2.7%, to $190.2 million at September 30, 2025 from $195.5 million at December 31, 2024 as net income, the decrease in the accumulative other comprehensive loss and the impact of equity compensation plans was offset by $17.7 million in stock repurchase during the year-to-date period.

RESULTS OF OPERATION DISCUSSION

Net Income. Net income was $3.7 million or $0.41 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $3.8 million or $0.35 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net income was $8.7 million or $0.88 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $9.8 million or $0.91 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decreases were due to higher compensation expenses and smaller credits to the provision for credit losses offsetting higher net interest and other income.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income was $9.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $9.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 4.40% compared to 4.49% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to higher average balances of interest earning assets and higher yields on these assets offset by a higher average balance of deposits and higher rates paid on deposits.

Net interest income was $27.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $26.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 4.29% compared to 4.25% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to higher average balances of interest earning assets and higher yields on these assets offsetting the increase in interest expense due to a higher volume of deposits and higher rates paid on deposits.

Noninterest Income. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest income totaled approximately $684,000 compared to $696,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $1.9 million.

Noninterest Expense. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest expense totaled $5.9 million compared to $5.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. Compensation and benefits increased $570,000, primarily due to the costs of the 2024 equity incentive plan. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the expenses of the 2024 equity incentive plan were only applicable for one month based on the grant dates of the awards. All other expense categories combined decreased by $165,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest expense totaled $17.8 million as compared to $15.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Compensation and benefits expense increased $2.9 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the expenses of the 2024 equity incentive plan were applicable for all nine months compared to one month for the nine month period ended September 30, 2024. The increase in plan expenses totaled $2.9 million in the 2025 year-to-date period when compared to the same period in 2024. All other expense categories combined decreased by $374,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Asset Quality. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2025 totaled $3.5 million consisting of $3.5 million in nonperforming loans and $0 in other real estate owned, compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2024, consisting of $4.0 million in non-performing loans and $159,000 in other real estate owned. At September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $8.2 million, which represented 1.10% of total loans and 233.5% of non-performing loans compared to $8.5 million at December 31, 2024, which represented 1.15% of total loans and 212.5% of non-performing loans.

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

The Company has adopted, and received the non-objection of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (the "Federal Reserve") to initiate, a stock repurchase program for up to 10% of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock (approximately 9,536,094 shares). This is the Company's third stock repurchase program since completing its mutual-to-stock conversion and related stock offering on July 31, 2023. The second stock repurchase program was completed in September 2025.

Repurchases are expected to commence after the date of this press release. Once initiated, shares of the Company's common stock may be repurchased pursuant to the program in open market or private transactions, through block trades, or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The repurchase program will expire on June 30, 2026, unless extended by the Board of Directors pursuant to further non-objection from the Federal Reserve.

Repurchases will be made at management's discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its stockholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance. Open market purchases will be subject to the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements.

The timing and amount of share repurchases under this authorization may be suspended, terminated or modified by the Company at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any particular number of shares or any shares in any specific time period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, increased competitive pressures, the effects of inflation, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, potential recessionary conditions, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the FRB, the impact of the federal government shutdown, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in demand for our products and services, accounting and tax changes, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services, a potential government shutdown, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged and the failure to maintain current technologies, our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities and the failure to retain or attract employees.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with twelve branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses.

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Financial Ratios

At or For the Three Months At or For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Performance Ratios(1): Return on average assets 1.65 % 1.70 % 1.27 % 1.46 % Return on average equity 7.77 % 7.32 % 5.93 % 6.39 % Interest rate spread(2) 3.65 % 3.71 % 3.54 % 3.48 % Net interest margin(3) 4.40 % 4.49 % 4.29 % 4.25 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.59 % 2.46 % 2.61 % 2.29 % Efficiency ratio(4) 58.58 % 54.73 % 61.25 % 54.53 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 150.18 % 156.49 % 149.97 % 155.24 % Average equity to average assets 21.19 % 23.29 % 21.48 % 22.90 % Credit Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.10 % 1.15 % 1.10 % 1.15 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 233.53 % 201.60 % 233.53 % 201.60 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the year 0.00 % -0.04 % 0.00 % -0.04 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans 0.47 % 0.57 % 0.47 % 0.57 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.39 % 0.44 % 0.39 % 0.44 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.39 % 0.46 % 0.39 % 0.46 % Other: Number of offices 12 13 12 13 Number of full-time equivalent employees 105 111 105 111 Weighted average shares outstanding 9,078,667 10,752,069 9,580,446 10,686,024

(1) Performance ratios are annualized.

(2) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

(4) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (unaudited) Assets Cash $ 6,061 $ 5,842 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 57,485 64,658 Cash and cash equivalents 63,546 70,500 Equity Investment 405 391 Securities available for sale 34,482 37,259 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $5,131 and $5,171, ACL of $2 and $4) 5,784 5,979 Loans held for maturity 746,072 737,760 Allowance for Credit Losses (8,197 ) (8,522 ) Net Loans 737,875 729,238 Foreclosed real estate - 159 Premises and equipment, net 12,686 13,224 Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta stock, at cost 656 1,366 Investment in life insurance 20,347 20,058 Accrued interest receivable 3,049 3,161 Goodwill 14,420 14,420 Intangible assets, net 696 831 Deferred tax assets, net 9,267 8,899 Other assets 6,173 6,336 Total assets $ 909,386 $ 911,821 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 134,742 $ 129,724 Interest-bearing deposits 529,048 521,767 Total deposits 663,790 651,491 FHLB borrowings - 15,000 Subordinated debentures 35,000 34,883 Other liabilities 20,386 14,948 Total liabilities 719,176 716,322 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized in 2025 and 2024; 9,536,094 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025; 10,645,284 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 95 106 Paid-in capital 80,151 94,679 Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan (7,023 ) (7,160 ) Retained earnings 118,185 109,495 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,198 ) (1,621 ) Total stockholders' equity 190,210 195,499 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 909,386 $ 911,821

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Interest Income 2025 2024 2025 2024 Loans, including fees $ 11,519 $ 10,522 $ 33,594 $ 30,481 Investment securities available for sale 329 353 1,003 966 Investment securities held to maturity 46 83 139 266 Other interest income 633 1,192 1,938 3,058 Total interest income 12,527 12,150 36,674 34,771 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 2,712 2,381 7,935 6,610 Interest on FHLB borrowings - - 194 - Interest on Subordinated debentures 465 466 1,396 1,985 Total interest expense 3,177 2,847 9,525 8,595 Net interest income 9,350 9,303 27,149 26,176 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (1,014 ) (714 ) (539 ) (806 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 10,364 10,017 27,688 26,982 Noninterest Income Service fees on deposits 122 103 337 303 Fees from debit cards 183 175 524 529 Income from investment in life insurance 88 91 289 290 Gain on foreclosed real estate 26 - 26 - (Loss) on sale of fixed assets (8 ) - (8 ) - Other income 273 327 760 747 Total noninterest income 684 696 1,928 1,869 Noninterest Expense Compensation and related benefits 4,064 3,494 12,606 9,714 Occupancy 415 396 1,238 1,242 Data processing 372 366 1,164 1,117 Advertising 5 6 14 16 Professional fees 239 400 718 757 Equipment 92 97 278 301 Foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets holding costs 2 (3 ) 5 13 Amortization of intangible assets 45 45 135 135 FDIC insurance premiums 83 82 247 246 Other expense 561 590 1,405 1,751 Total noninterest expense 5,878 5,473 17,810 15,292 Net income before tax 5,170 5,240 11,806 13,559 Income tax expense 1,440 1,442 3,116 3,788 Net income $ 3,730 $ 3,798 $ 8,690 $ 9,771 Basic earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 0.89 $ 0.91 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 0.88 $ 0.91

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Average Balance Sheet for the Quarters ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate (Unaudited) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 743,119 $ 11,519 6.15 % $ 690,170 $ 10,522 6.05 % Securities available-for-sale 35,107 329 3.72 % 36,201 353 3.87 % Securities held-to-maturity 6,465 46 2.82 % 9,937 83 3.31 % Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets 57,784 633 4.38 % 86,322 1,192 5.48 % Total interest-earning assets 842,475 12,527 5.90 % 822,630 12,150 5.86 % Noninterest-earning assets 63,948 68,767 Total assets $ 906,423 $ 891,397 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 75,302 151 0.80 % $ 79,652 207 1.03 % Savings deposits 117,422 136 0.46 % 128,918 89 0.27 % Money market deposits 128,265 787 2.43 % 108,518 669 2.45 % Certificates of deposit 205,022 1,638 3.17 % 173,751 1,416 3.23 % Total interest-bearing deposits 526,011 2,712 2.05 % 490,839 2,381 1.92 % Subordinated debentures 34,983 465 5.27 % 34,827 466 5.30 % Total borrowings 34,983 465 5.27 % 34,827 466 5.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 560,994 3,177 2.25 % 525,666 2,847 2.15 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 137,179 140,039 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 16,191 18,101 Total liabilities 714,364 683,806 Equity 192,059 207,591 Total liabilities and equity $ 906,423 $ 891,397 Net interest income $ 9,350 $ 9,303 Net interest rate spread 3.65 % 3.71 % Net interest-earning assets $ 281,481 $ 296,964 Net interest margin 4.40 % 4.49 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 150.18 % 156.49 %

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Average Balance Sheet for the Nine Months ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 745,001 $ 33,594 6.03 % $ 701,310 $ 30,481 5.79 % Securities available-for-sale 35,580 1,003 3.77 % 34,569 966 3.72 % Securities held-to-maturity 6,801 139 2.73 % 10,507 266 3.37 % Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets 57,988 1,938 4.49 % 74,720 3,058 5.46 % Total interest-earning assets 845,370 36,674 5.80 % 821,106 34,771 5.64 % Noninterest-earning assets 64,424 68,985 Total assets $ 909,794 $ 890,091 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 77,365 482 0.83 % $ 83,683 681 1.08 % Savings deposits 120,136 342 0.38 % 138,474 250 0.24 % Money market deposits 126,316 2,318 2.45 % 96,724 1,496 2.06 % Certificates of deposit 199,332 4,793 3.21 % 174,896 4,183 3.19 % Total interest-bearing deposits 523,149 7,935 2.03 % 493,777 6,610 1.78 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,604 194 4.63 % - - - Subordinated debentures 34,944 1,396 5.34 % 35,139 1,985 7.53 % Total borrowings 40,548 1,590 5.24 % 35,139 1,985 7.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 563,697 9,525 2.26 % 528,916 8,595 2.16 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 134,686 139,642 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 16,027 17,676 Total liabilities 714,410 686,234 Equity 195,384 203,857 Total liabilities and equity $ 909,794 $ 890,091 Net interest income $ 27,149 $ 26,176 Net interest rate spread 3.54 % 3.48 % Net interest-earning assets $ 281,673 $ 292,190 Net interest margin 4.29 % 4.25 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 149.97 % 155.24 %

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS - LOANS

(Dollars in thousands)

QTR YTD 9/30/2025 9/30/2025 Beginning Balance $ 9,159 $ 8,522 Provision for credit loss -loans (980 ) (387 ) Net Charge-offs (recoveries): Owner Occupied 1-4 (3 ) (19 ) Non-Owner Occupied 1-4 (16 ) (47 ) Investor Commercial Real Estate - - OO Commercial Real Estate - - Construction & Land (1 ) (2 ) Farm Loans - - Marine & Consumer 2 6 Guaranteed by the US Gov't - - Commercial - - Net charge-offs (recoveries) (18 ) (62 ) Ending Balance- ACL for Loans $ 8,197 $ 8,197 Balance Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 203 203 Balance Reserve for HTM Securities 2 2 Total ACL $ 8,402 $ 8,402 Provision expense for Unfunded Commitments (33 ) (151 ) Provision expense for HTM Securities (1 ) (1 ) Total other provision expense $ (34 ) $ (152 ) Total provision for (recovery of ) credit losses $ (1,014 ) $ (539 )

RECONCILIATION TABLE (UNAUDITED)

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the Unites States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains a non-GAAP financial measure, Non-GAAP adjusted net income. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time. Non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Three Months ended September 30, 2025 2024 Net Income (GAAP) $ 3,730 $ 3,798 Plus(minus) tax adjusted items: 2024 Equity Plan Expenses - tax adjusted 701 279 Non GAAP adjusted net income $ 4,431 $ 4,077

Nine Months ended September 30, 2025 2024 Net Income (GAAP) $ 8,690 $ 9,771 Plus(minus) tax adjusted items: 2024 Equity Plan Expenses - tax adjusted 2,415 279 Non GAAP adjusted net income $ 11,105 $ 10,050

