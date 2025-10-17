Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EBZU | ISIN: US05603E2081 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
17.10.25 | 21:03
14,800 US-Dollar
-1,33 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BV FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BV FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
17.10.2025 22:14 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Announces Adoption and Regulatory Non-Objection For Stock Repurchase Program

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 was $8.7 million or $0.88 per diluted share compared to net income of $9.8 million or $0.91 per diluted share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024.

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial metric, was $4.4 million and $4.1 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $11.1 million and $10.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively. For a reconciliation of net income as reported and non-GAAP adjusted net income, see the table attached to this press release.

Financial Highlights

  • Return on average assets and return on average equity for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was 1.65% and 7.77%, respectively. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 1.27% and 5.93%, respectively.

  • Net loans increased $8.6 million or 1.2% to $737.9 million compared to $729.2 million on December 31, 2024.

  • Deposits increased $12.3 million or 1.9% from $651.5 million on December 31, 2024 to $663.8 million at September 30, 2025.

  • Non-accrual loans decreased $500,000 to $3.5 million at September 30, 2025 from $4.0 million at December 31, 2024.

  • The Company recorded a recovery of provision for credit losses of $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $539,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

  • During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 782,324 shares of its outstanding common stock at an average price of $16.14.

FINANCIAL CONDITION DISCUSSION

Total Assets. Total assets were $909.4 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 0.27%, from $911.8 million at December 31, 2024.

Cash and Cash Equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $7.0 million, or 9.9%, to $63.5 million at September 30, 2025 from $70.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash was primarily a result loan growth and the pay-off of $15 million in FHLB borrowings offset by deposit growth and securities repayments.

Loans Receivable. Loans receivable increased $8.3 million, or 1.1%, to $746.1 million at September 30, 2025 from $737.8 million at December 31, 2024. Increases in in owner occupied 1-4 loans, commercial loans and construction loans offset decreases in investor commercial real estate loans, non-owner occupied 1-4 loans, owner occupied 1-4 junior liens, owner occupied commercial real estate, marine and farm loans.

Securities. Securities available for sale decreased by $2.8 million or 7.5% from December 31, 2024 as paydowns and maturities were not fully replaced with new purchases. The held-to-maturity portfolio experienced a slight decrease due to paydowns.

Total Liabilities. Total liabilities increased $2.8 million or 0.4%, to $719.2 million at September 30, 2025 from $716.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to the increase in deposits and other liabilities offset by a decrease in borrowings.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $12.3 million, or 1.9% to $663.8 million at September 30, 2025 from $651.5 million at December 31, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits increased $7.3 million, or 1.4%, to $529.0 million at September 30, 2025 from $521.8 million at December 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $5.0 million, or 3.9%, to $134.7 million at September 30, 2025 from $129.7 million at December 31, 2024.

Stockholders' Equity. Stockholders' equity decreased $5.3 million, or 2.7%, to $190.2 million at September 30, 2025 from $195.5 million at December 31, 2024 as net income, the decrease in the accumulative other comprehensive loss and the impact of equity compensation plans was offset by $17.7 million in stock repurchase during the year-to-date period.

RESULTS OF OPERATION DISCUSSION

Net Income. Net income was $3.7 million or $0.41 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $3.8 million or $0.35 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net income was $8.7 million or $0.88 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $9.8 million or $0.91 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decreases were due to higher compensation expenses and smaller credits to the provision for credit losses offsetting higher net interest and other income.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income was $9.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $9.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 4.40% compared to 4.49% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to higher average balances of interest earning assets and higher yields on these assets offset by a higher average balance of deposits and higher rates paid on deposits.

Net interest income was $27.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $26.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 4.29% compared to 4.25% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to higher average balances of interest earning assets and higher yields on these assets offsetting the increase in interest expense due to a higher volume of deposits and higher rates paid on deposits.

Noninterest Income. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest income totaled approximately $684,000 compared to $696,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $1.9 million.

Noninterest Expense. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest expense totaled $5.9 million compared to $5.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. Compensation and benefits increased $570,000, primarily due to the costs of the 2024 equity incentive plan. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the expenses of the 2024 equity incentive plan were only applicable for one month based on the grant dates of the awards. All other expense categories combined decreased by $165,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest expense totaled $17.8 million as compared to $15.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Compensation and benefits expense increased $2.9 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the expenses of the 2024 equity incentive plan were applicable for all nine months compared to one month for the nine month period ended September 30, 2024. The increase in plan expenses totaled $2.9 million in the 2025 year-to-date period when compared to the same period in 2024. All other expense categories combined decreased by $374,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Asset Quality. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2025 totaled $3.5 million consisting of $3.5 million in nonperforming loans and $0 in other real estate owned, compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2024, consisting of $4.0 million in non-performing loans and $159,000 in other real estate owned. At September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $8.2 million, which represented 1.10% of total loans and 233.5% of non-performing loans compared to $8.5 million at December 31, 2024, which represented 1.15% of total loans and 212.5% of non-performing loans.

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

The Company has adopted, and received the non-objection of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (the "Federal Reserve") to initiate, a stock repurchase program for up to 10% of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock (approximately 9,536,094 shares). This is the Company's third stock repurchase program since completing its mutual-to-stock conversion and related stock offering on July 31, 2023. The second stock repurchase program was completed in September 2025.

Repurchases are expected to commence after the date of this press release. Once initiated, shares of the Company's common stock may be repurchased pursuant to the program in open market or private transactions, through block trades, or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The repurchase program will expire on June 30, 2026, unless extended by the Board of Directors pursuant to further non-objection from the Federal Reserve.

Repurchases will be made at management's discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its stockholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance. Open market purchases will be subject to the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements.

The timing and amount of share repurchases under this authorization may be suspended, terminated or modified by the Company at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any particular number of shares or any shares in any specific time period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, increased competitive pressures, the effects of inflation, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, potential recessionary conditions, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the FRB, the impact of the federal government shutdown, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in demand for our products and services, accounting and tax changes, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services, a potential government shutdown, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged and the failure to maintain current technologies, our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities and the failure to retain or attract employees.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with twelve branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses.

Contact:

Michael J. Dee
Chief Financial Officer
(410) 477- 5000

BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Financial Ratios

At or For the Three Months

At or For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Performance Ratios(1):

Return on average assets

1.65

%

1.70

%

1.27

%

1.46

%

Return on average equity

7.77

%

7.32

%

5.93

%

6.39

%

Interest rate spread(2)

3.65

%

3.71

%

3.54

%

3.48

%

Net interest margin(3)

4.40

%

4.49

%

4.29

%

4.25

%

Non-interest expense to average assets

2.59

%

2.46

%

2.61

%

2.29

%

Efficiency ratio(4)

58.58

%

54.73

%

61.25

%

54.53

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

150.18

%

156.49

%

149.97

%

155.24

%

Average equity to average assets

21.19

%

23.29

%

21.48

%

22.90

%

Credit Quality Ratios:

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans

1.10

%

1.15

%

1.10

%

1.15

%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans

233.53

%

201.60

%

233.53

%

201.60

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the year

0.00

%

-0.04

%

0.00

%

-0.04

%

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans

0.47

%

0.57

%

0.47

%

0.57

%

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets

0.39

%

0.44

%

0.39

%

0.44

%

Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets

0.39

%

0.46

%

0.39

%

0.46

%

Other:

Number of offices

12

13

12

13

Number of full-time equivalent employees

105

111

105

111

Weighted average shares outstanding

9,078,667

10,752,069

9,580,446

10,686,024

(1) Performance ratios are annualized.
(2) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(4) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

(unaudited)

Assets

Cash

$

6,061

$

5,842

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

57,485

64,658

Cash and cash equivalents

63,546

70,500

Equity Investment

405

391

Securities available for sale

34,482

37,259

Securities held to maturity (fair value of $5,131 and $5,171, ACL of $2 and $4)

5,784

5,979

Loans held for maturity

746,072

737,760

Allowance for Credit Losses

(8,197

)

(8,522

)

Net Loans

737,875

729,238

Foreclosed real estate

-

159

Premises and equipment, net

12,686

13,224

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta stock, at cost

656

1,366

Investment in life insurance

20,347

20,058

Accrued interest receivable

3,049

3,161

Goodwill

14,420

14,420

Intangible assets, net

696

831

Deferred tax assets, net

9,267

8,899

Other assets

6,173

6,336

Total assets

$

909,386

$

911,821

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

134,742

$

129,724

Interest-bearing deposits

529,048

521,767

Total deposits

663,790

651,491

FHLB borrowings

-

15,000

Subordinated debentures

35,000

34,883

Other liabilities

20,386

14,948

Total liabilities

719,176

716,322

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized in 2025 and 2024; 9,536,094 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025; 10,645,284 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

95

106

Paid-in capital

80,151

94,679

Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan

(7,023

)

(7,160

)

Retained earnings

118,185

109,495

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,198

)

(1,621

)

Total stockholders' equity

190,210

195,499

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

909,386

$

911,821

BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Interest Income

2025

2024

2025

2024

Loans, including fees

$

11,519

$

10,522

$

33,594

$

30,481

Investment securities available for sale

329

353

1,003

966

Investment securities held to maturity

46

83

139

266

Other interest income

633

1,192

1,938

3,058

Total interest income

12,527

12,150

36,674

34,771

Interest Expense

Interest on deposits

2,712

2,381

7,935

6,610

Interest on FHLB borrowings

-

-

194

-

Interest on Subordinated debentures

465

466

1,396

1,985

Total interest expense

3,177

2,847

9,525

8,595

Net interest income

9,350

9,303

27,149

26,176

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(1,014

)

(714

)

(539

)

(806

)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

10,364

10,017

27,688

26,982

Noninterest Income

Service fees on deposits

122

103

337

303

Fees from debit cards

183

175

524

529

Income from investment in life insurance

88

91

289

290

Gain on foreclosed real estate

26

-

26

-

(Loss) on sale of fixed assets

(8

)

-

(8

)

-

Other income

273

327

760

747

Total noninterest income

684

696

1,928

1,869

Noninterest Expense

Compensation and related benefits

4,064

3,494

12,606

9,714

Occupancy

415

396

1,238

1,242

Data processing

372

366

1,164

1,117

Advertising

5

6

14

16

Professional fees

239

400

718

757

Equipment

92

97

278

301

Foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets holding costs

2

(3

)

5

13

Amortization of intangible assets

45

45

135

135

FDIC insurance premiums

83

82

247

246

Other expense

561

590

1,405

1,751

Total noninterest expense

5,878

5,473

17,810

15,292

Net income before tax

5,170

5,240

11,806

13,559

Income tax expense

1,440

1,442

3,116

3,788

Net income

$

3,730

$

3,798

$

8,690

$

9,771

Basic earnings per share

$

0.41

$

0.35

$

0.89

$

0.91

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.41

$

0.35

$

0.88

$

0.91

BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Average Balance Sheet for the Quarters ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

(dollars in thousands)

Average Outstanding Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Outstanding Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

(Unaudited)

Interest-earning assets:

Loans

$

743,119

$

11,519

6.15

%

$

690,170

$

10,522

6.05

%

Securities available-for-sale

35,107

329

3.72

%

36,201

353

3.87

%

Securities held-to-maturity

6,465

46

2.82

%

9,937

83

3.31

%

Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets

57,784

633

4.38

%

86,322

1,192

5.48

%

Total interest-earning assets

842,475

12,527

5.90

%

822,630

12,150

5.86

%

Noninterest-earning assets

63,948

68,767

Total assets

$

906,423

$

891,397

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

75,302

151

0.80

%

$

79,652

207

1.03

%

Savings deposits

117,422

136

0.46

%

128,918

89

0.27

%

Money market deposits

128,265

787

2.43

%

108,518

669

2.45

%

Certificates of deposit

205,022

1,638

3.17

%

173,751

1,416

3.23

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

526,011

2,712

2.05

%

490,839

2,381

1.92

%

Subordinated debentures

34,983

465

5.27

%

34,827

466

5.30

%

Total borrowings

34,983

465

5.27

%

34,827

466

5.30

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

560,994

3,177

2.25

%

525,666

2,847

2.15

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

137,179

140,039

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

16,191

18,101

Total liabilities

714,364

683,806

Equity

192,059

207,591

Total liabilities and equity

$

906,423

$

891,397

Net interest income

$

9,350

$

9,303

Net interest rate spread

3.65

%

3.71

%

Net interest-earning assets

$

281,481

$

296,964

Net interest margin

4.40

%

4.49

%

Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

150.18

%

156.49

%

BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Average Balance Sheet for the Nine Months ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

(dollars in thousands)

Average Outstanding Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Outstanding Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Interest-earning assets:

Loans

$

745,001

$

33,594

6.03

%

$

701,310

$

30,481

5.79

%

Securities available-for-sale

35,580

1,003

3.77

%

34,569

966

3.72

%

Securities held-to-maturity

6,801

139

2.73

%

10,507

266

3.37

%

Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets

57,988

1,938

4.49

%

74,720

3,058

5.46

%

Total interest-earning assets

845,370

36,674

5.80

%

821,106

34,771

5.64

%

Noninterest-earning assets

64,424

68,985

Total assets

$

909,794

$

890,091

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

77,365

482

0.83

%

$

83,683

681

1.08

%

Savings deposits

120,136

342

0.38

%

138,474

250

0.24

%

Money market deposits

126,316

2,318

2.45

%

96,724

1,496

2.06

%

Certificates of deposit

199,332

4,793

3.21

%

174,896

4,183

3.19

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

523,149

7,935

2.03

%

493,777

6,610

1.78

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

5,604

194

4.63

%

-

-

-

Subordinated debentures

34,944

1,396

5.34

%

35,139

1,985

7.53

%

Total borrowings

40,548

1,590

5.24

%

35,139

1,985

7.53

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

563,697

9,525

2.26

%

528,916

8,595

2.16

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

134,686

139,642

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

16,027

17,676

Total liabilities

714,410

686,234

Equity

195,384

203,857

Total liabilities and equity

$

909,794

$

890,091

Net interest income

$

27,149

$

26,176

Net interest rate spread

3.54

%

3.48

%

Net interest-earning assets

$

281,673

$

292,190

Net interest margin

4.29

%

4.25

%

Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

149.97

%

155.24

%

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS - LOANS
(Dollars in thousands)

QTR

YTD

9/30/2025

9/30/2025

Beginning Balance

$

9,159

$

8,522

Provision for credit loss -loans

(980

)

(387

)

Net Charge-offs (recoveries):

Owner Occupied 1-4

(3

)

(19

)

Non-Owner Occupied 1-4

(16

)

(47

)

Investor Commercial Real Estate

-

-

OO Commercial Real Estate

-

-

Construction & Land

(1

)

(2

)

Farm Loans

-

-

Marine & Consumer

2

6

Guaranteed by the US Gov't

-

-

Commercial

-

-

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(18

)

(62

)

Ending Balance- ACL for Loans

$

8,197

$

8,197

Balance Reserve for unfunded loan commitments

203

203

Balance Reserve for HTM Securities

2

2

Total ACL

$

8,402

$

8,402

Provision expense for Unfunded Commitments

(33

)

(151

)

Provision expense for HTM Securities

(1

)

(1

)

Total other provision expense

$

(34

)

$

(152

)

Total provision for (recovery of ) credit losses

$

(1,014

)

$

(539

)

RECONCILIATION TABLE (UNAUDITED)
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the Unites States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains a non-GAAP financial measure, Non-GAAP adjusted net income. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time. Non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Three Months ended September 30,

2025

2024

Net Income (GAAP)

$

3,730

$

3,798

Plus(minus) tax adjusted items:

2024 Equity Plan Expenses - tax adjusted

701

279

Non GAAP adjusted net income

$

4,431

$

4,077

Nine Months ended September 30,

2025

2024

Net Income (GAAP)

$

8,690

$

9,771

Plus(minus) tax adjusted items:

2024 Equity Plan Expenses - tax adjusted

2,415

279

Non GAAP adjusted net income

$

11,105

$

10,050

SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bv-financial-inc.-announces-financial-results-1088814

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.