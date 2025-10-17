White Plains, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) and LD Micro announced today that Sky Harbour will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 21st at 9:00 am PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Andreas Frank, Assistant Treasurer will be giving the presentation.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Sky Harbour will also participate in a series of 1x1 investor meetings at the conference. For more information and to register for available meeting slots please visit www.ldmicro.com.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Tuesday, October 21st

Time: 9:00 am

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Sky Harbour Group Corporation

Sky Harbour Group Corporation is an aviation infrastructure company developing the first nationwide network of Home-Basing campuses for business aircraft. The company develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangar campuses across the United States. Sky Harbour's Home-Basing offering aims to provide private and corporate residents with the best physical infrastructure in business aviation, coupled with dedicated service, tailored specifically to based aircraft, offering the shortest time to wheels-up in business aviation. To learn more, visit www.skyharbour.group.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

