Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIEN) (FSE: A418KR), (the "Company" or "Sienna") wishes to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $3,000,000 at a price of $0.12 per unit (the "Financing"). Each unit will comprise of one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.17 for a period of 60 months from the Closing Date. All securities issued in connection with the financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the closing of the financing.

Net proceeds from the financing are expected to be used towards general working capital as well as evaluating and working on existing projects, including expected drill programs for gold and lithium. Finders' fees may be paid to eligible arm's-length persons with respect to certain subscriptions accepted by the Company. Closing of this Financing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary TSX Venture Exchange, regulatory and other approvals.

Jason Gigliotti stated, "This financing will enable Sienna to work on multiple programs and have a robust marketing budget. With approximately 25 million shares outstanding at a pre-raise valuation of under 3 million, management feels this placement offers an attractive opportunity. We expect to be very active in 2025-26."

If you have any questions regarding this placement, please contact Jason Gigliotti directly at info@siennaresources.com or call 604.897.7440.

None of the securities issued have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

"Jason Gigliotti"

President

Sienna Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270950

SOURCE: Sienna Resources Inc.