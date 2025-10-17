Future Fuels Inc.: Future Fuels Concludes Gravity Survey at the Hornby Basin Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Future Fuels Inc. (TSXV:FTUR)(FSE:S0J)(OTCQB:FTURF) ("Future Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has concluded the Phase One gravity exploration program (the "Gravity Survey") at its wholly owned Hornby Basin Project (the "Hornby Project" or the "Project"), located approximately 95 kilometres southwest of Kugluktuk, Nunavut.

Highlights

A 2,000-hectare Gravity Survey with 200-400 m line spacing and 100 m station intervals was completed over the Mountain Lake uranium system and radioactive boulder trains at Curiosity and Sauna Lakes, where Imperial Oil reported up to 6% U3O8 in 1973 (AR 080161).

The goal of the gravity survey was to build on the success of two previous surveys (2022 and 2024) that demonstrated gravity/density can distinguish between Unit 11 sandstones and Unit 12 shales and highlight structural offsets and controls on uranium mineralization (Aurora Geosciences, 2022, 2024).

Operators in the Athabasca and Thelon basin have also recognised gravity surveys are effective in identifying alteration associated with unconformity style uranium systems.

Results of the gravity survey are currently being processed and will be presented as soon as they become available.

"We have concluded and begun processing the newly acquired gravity survey data at our Hornby Project," said Rob Leckie, President & CEO. "This new survey significantly enhances the resolution of our previous datasets and bridges critical gaps between historical grids, allowing us to vector more effectively toward the extensions of uranium-bearing horizons previously identified at Mountain Lake."

The 2025 program consisted of a high-resolution ground gravity survey over the historic Mountain Lake uranium system to infill and connect the two historical gravity surveys conducted by Iso Energy Ltd. The survey was also designed to extend coverage to include highly anomalous radioactive boulder trains near the Curiosity and Sauna Lakes, where Imperial Oil sampled up to 6% U3O8 in 1973 (AR 080161). Please refer to the Company's technical report in respect of the Project, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for more information about historical exploration of the Project.

Historical Gravity Work

The two historical surveys at Mountain Lake demonstrated the effectiveness of the method in mapping uranium mineralization and stratigraphy:

2022 Aurora Geosciences survey (IsoEnergy Ltd.): 84 stations over an ~800 × 1300 m grid successfully mapped the eastern portion of the Mountain Lake uranium system. A gravity high was coincident with mineralization, while a secondary high was consistent with a nearby intrusion (Aurora Geosciences, 2022).

2024 Aurora Geosciences survey (IsoEnergy Ltd.): 43 stations over three lines targeted the Helmut Fault, which offsets stratigraphic Units 11 and 12. Results showed a gravity high spatially associated with the fault and gravity lows tied to Unit 11 sandstones, confirming gravity as an effective tool for mapping density contrasts and fault displacements (Aurora Geosciences, 2024).

Future Fuels' 2025 program has more than tripled the coverage of the gravity dataset and the subsequent integration, inversion and interpretation aims to provide further geological insight into the uranium mineral systems present at Mountain Lake.

Geological Context - Units of Importance

The Mountain Lake uranium system is hosted within the Dismal Lakes Group, a Proterozoic succession that includes:

Unit 11 - LeRoux Formation (Sandstone):

Light grey to white, quartz-rich sandstones and basal conglomerates, 20-500 m thick. Acts as the fluid conduit, allowing uranium-bearing fluids to migrate. Characterized by gravity lows due to relatively low density (Armitage, 2007; Aurora Geosciences, 2024).

Unit 12 - Fort Confidence Formation (Shale and Siltstone):

Black shales and siltstones interbedded with quartzitic siltstone, typically ~45 m thick but locally >120 m. Acts as the chemical trap, where reducing conditions cause uranium to precipitate. Associated with gravity highs relative to Unit 11 (Armitage, 2007; Aurora Geosciences, 2024).

The Unit 11-12 contact is the principal stratigraphic control on uranium mineralization at Mountain Lake, analogous to settings in the Athabasca Basin. Both units are offset by major structures including the Imperial, Aquitaine, and Helmut Faults. The 2022 and 2024 surveys demonstrated that gravity effectively distinguishes Unit 11 sandstones from Unit 12 shales and images fault offsets, making it a powerful tool for targeting unconformity-related uranium systems (Aurora Geosciences, 2022, 2024).

The survey was conducted in partnership with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. and EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc., combining technical expertise, advanced equipment, and on-site support.

Looking Ahead

The results of the 2025 survey will directly inform the design of the Company's planned 2026 diamond drilling campaign, which will represent the first subsurface testing by Future Fuels at Hornby Basin.

Environmental and Community Engagement

Future Fuels remains committed to conducting exploration with the highest environmental standards. Field operations are guided by a detailed Environmental and Wildlife Management Plan, including measures to protect caribou, muskox, and migratory birds. Engagement with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association, local Hunters and Trappers Organization, and the Hamlet of Kugluktuk is ongoing, with opportunities for community participation in the program.

References

Ahuja, S.P. (1973) Exploration - 1973, YUK mineral claims, Mountain Lake (6031), Mackenzie Mining District, N.W.T.; Trigg, Woollett & Associates Ltd. report prepared for Imperial Oil Limited, Assessment Report 080161

Armitage, A. E. (2007). Technical report on the Mountain Lake uranium property, Nunavut, Canada. Triex Minerals Corp., NI 43-101 Report.

Aurora Geosciences. (2022). Assessment report on the Mountain Lake Property, Nunavut: Gravity survey for IsoEnergy Ltd. Government of Nunavut Assessment Report files.

Aurora Geosciences. (2024). Assessment report on the Mountain Lake Property, Nunavut: Gravity survey for IsoEnergy Ltd. Government of Nunavut Assessment Report files.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P. Geo, (NAPEG Licence # L5576) is a consultant of the Company and is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties. Mr. Rodway has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

About Future Fuels Inc.

Future Fuels' principal asset is the Hornby Project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut, a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings, including the historic Mountain Lake System. Additionally, Future Fuels holds the Covette Project in Quebec's James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 hectares.

Forward Looking Statements

