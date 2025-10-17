Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for September 2025.

September 2025 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.6 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $633 million;

CSE issuers completed 92 financings that raised an aggregate $196 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from three new companies, bringing total listed securities to 742 as at September 30, 2025.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange maintained its recent momentum in September, with trading activity remaining at multi-year highs," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "Record-high gold prices are driving increased investor demand for junior mining securities, and we are also encouraged by the continued interest in other sectors, including technology and life sciences. We look forward to the closing of our acquisition of the National Stock Exchange of Australia, which will further strengthen our competitive position and benefit the global marketplace for securities of emerging companies."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE team is excited to be down under in Sydney, Australia for a couple of important events. First off is Bridging Australian and Canadian Capital Markets on October 20, an exclusive event co-hosted by the CSE and the NSXA. It will focus on the acquisition of the NSXA and will feature insights on transaction details, upcoming collaborations, and how Canada and Australia are positioning themselves for resource exploration and capital raising. The speakers include Richard Carleton and Max Cunningham, Managing Director and CEO of the NSXA, who will share insights on Canadian and Australian market dynamics and the opportunities available for issuers and investors.

Right after that is the International Mining and Resources Conference + Expo (IMARC), which takes place on October 21-23. It is a massive conference featuring more than 10,500 registrants, 500 companies and 450 speakers and will feature deep discussion of Australia's mining sector. The CSE is a lead sponsor of the Mining for Beer networking event at IMARC on October 22.

Following those events, Richard Carleton and Anna Serin, the CSE's Director of Listings Development for Western Canada/United States and Vancouver Branch Lead, will spend additional time in Sydney and Perth, Australia to meet with stakeholders and to promote the CSE and the acquisition of the NSXA.

The CSE is pleased to be a returning sponsor of the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase, taking place in Toronto on November 4-5. The conference, which is presented in partnership with PearTree, features mining company presentations, keynote speakers, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities. The line-up of presenting companies includes the CSE issuers Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (ARS), ESGold Corp. (ESAU), Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (FAT), Libra Energy Materials Inc. (LIBR), McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. (MLM), and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. (SUU). To register, please click here.

TAKESTOCK's Calgary Investor Forum is returning to the Calgary Petroleum Club on November 5, and the CSE is excited to be sponsoring an afternoon reception at the conference. The event connects investors and companies with high-growth opportunities in a wide variety of industries, including tech, mining and finance. Market caps for participating companies range from $1 million to $1 billion.

New Listings in September 2025

Super Lithium Corp. (SL)

Kleen HY-DRO-GEN Inc. (KLN)

Commodore Metals Corp. (C)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

