Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - HyperFund AI, the first behavioral science AI platform applying patent-pending neurological frameworks to transform fundraising into predictable, repeatable success, announced today that it will be attending the 19th annual Main Event at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"AI is inevitable - The question isn't whether it transforms business, it's whether you become a pilot or passenger in that transformation. At LD Micro, we'll reveal how HyperFund's behavioral science AI applies neurological frameworks that turn investor engagement into predictable outcomes. We've validated the approach - $40 million raised using our methodology, 5,000+ founders analyzed, and measurable results: 3 - 5x faster fundraising, 240% higher success rates, and 227 - 1,096x ROI on time investment. This isn't generic AI chaos - This is the infrastructure that makes fundraising success inevitable."- John Kohl, Founder & CEO, HyperFund.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Dates: October 19-21

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About HyperFund AI

HyperFund is the first behavioral science AI platform purpose-built for fundraising, transforming capital raising from unpredictable art into repeatable science. Through patent-pending technology applying neurological frameworks to investor decision-making, HyperFund enables founders to raise more money while recovering 320 - 480 hours per fundraising cycle - worth $96,000 - $240,000 in opportunity cost.The platform serves three customer segments: founders and executives raising capital, strategic partners seeking to scale deal flow support (family offices, VCs, accelerators, investment banks), and enterprise clients requiring custom AI workflow automation. With rigorous research analyzing 5,000+ founders and a proven track record securing $40+ million in capital, HyperFund delivers institutional-grade infrastructure previously available only through expensive consulting.HyperFund's complete infrastructure includes AI-generated institutional-grade investor data rooms, intelligent CRM for relationship management, and automated thought leadership that establishes founders as market authorities - On autopilot. The platform's behavioral science methodology achieves measurable outcomes: 3 - 5x faster fundraising cycles, 240% higher success rates, 70 - 90% time savings, and 227 - 1,096x ROI on time investment.Based in Las Vegas and positioned as category-defining infrastructure for the AI era, HyperFund empowers visionary founders to pilot their fundraising success rather than remaining passengers hoping for favorable outcomes.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

