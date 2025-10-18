Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Joseph Abdin, a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Mediator, has officially joined Brotman Nusbaum Ibrahim & Adelman (BNIA) as a partner. This move reflects a natural progression in a professional relationship already built through high-stakes litigation, complex mediations, and a mutual dedication to client-centered advocacy and community impact.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/270279_43c25bf414db2b48_001full.jpg

As a notable TV personality and recent graduate of Harvard Law School's Lawyers as Leaders program, Abdin had already gained legal experience at a Fortune 200 company before turning 30. He helped establish a fellowship at the Florida Supreme Court and worked at two of the nation's largest personal injury firms - securing millions of dollars in total settlements.

"My decision to join BNIA wasn't made lightly," said Abdin. "We've handled major cases together and faced each other in mediations as Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Mediators. The trust and mutual respect were already there - this felt like the right next step for me and for the clients I serve."

BNIA has a long-standing record of legal excellence, including a landmark $35 million verdict against the State of Florida. Known for its diverse and multicultural team, the firm reflects the communities it serves - with attorneys from a range of backgrounds united by a shared commitment to justice and equitable outcomes. Their reputation for professionalism, collaboration, and compassion continues to shape Florida's evolving legal landscape. This diversity strengthens every case, allowing some of the sharpest legal minds to collaborate across perspectives and deliver the best possible outcomes for clients.

"After working at large firms, I started my own practice to make sure quality never got lost in volume," Abdin said. Since launching his own firm, Abdin says the growth has been both rapid and organic - with new opportunities emerging that ultimately led to this transition.

"The success and momentum I've experienced - along with opportunities both inside and outside the legal field - made it clear that joining BNIA wasn't just the smart move, but the right one for my clients," he added.

"I'm joining a team that shares my belief - that people come before profit - and I'm doing it alongside professionals I already trust and admire."

Jeff Adelman, a partner at BNIA and current candidate for Coral Springs City Commissioner, shared:

"We've witnessed Joseph grow into a force in the legal world. His leadership, work ethic, and compassion are exactly what this firm stands for. As someone running for public office and deeply involved in our community, I know how important it is to have attorneys who truly care about the people they serve. We're excited to have him on board."

Abdin added, "Being able to take part in The Amazing Race was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity I couldn't have embraced without the support of my new colleagues. And my time at Harvard, consulting with brilliant legal minds, only reinforced that BNIA was the right place to bring my practice and platform together."

For those seeking legal guidance after an accident or injury - whether involving auto negligence, medical malpractice, slip and fall, or wrongful death - BNIA offers experienced and compassionate representation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270279

SOURCE: APG