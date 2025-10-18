Anzeige
Samstag, 18.10.2025
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
ACCESS Newswire
18.10.2025 01:02 Uhr
Tips for Staying Healthy For Fall and Winter on TipsOnTV

TV Host Renowned as 'Dr. V,' Yael Varnado, MD, Shares Suggestions and Practical Tips for Staying Healthy Throughout the Fall and Winter Seasons

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / As new strains of COVID-19, RSV, and seasonal flu continue to pose challenges, the renowned 'Dr. V', who stresses the importance of prevention and everyday wellness routines, shares ways to keep families strong. From diet and exercise to smart supplementation, her message is clear, small steps make a big difference. Yael Varnado, MD, Dr. V, brings a blend of medical expertise and approachable advice, honed from her work as a physician at Johns Hopkins Hospital and her frequent appearances on programs like The Today Show, CNN, and Dr. Oz.

Dr. Yael Varnado Gives Tips to Stay Healthy during the Fall & Winter

Dr. Yael Varnado Gives Tips to Stay Healthy during the Fall & Winter
Physician and TV Host Dr. "V" Shares Practical Advice for Staying Healthy

PREPARE FOR FLU SEASON

Start by stocking up the medicine cabinet. Having a flu medicine like Boiron Oscillococcinum or Oscillo for short on hand, can shorten the duration of sick days for the whole family. While Oscillococcinum cannot prevent the flu, it fights those symptoms before they get out of hand. Clinical studies show that when taken at the onset, Oscillo reduces the duration and severity of flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, and body aches. Unlike other flu medicines, Oscillo is non-drowsy and will not interact with other medications. Perfect for home and travel and is available at Walmart, CVS and Target.

STAY HEALTHY THIS TIME OF YEAR

Exercise is so important, and the go-to gym is Planet Fitness with more than 27-hundred locations. Planet Fitness makes it easy to stay active during the fall and winter with its best-in-class strength and cardio equipment and non-intimidating environment for all fitness levels. Regular exercise boosts energy, reduces stress, and improves sleep, and with a high-value, low price Planet Fitness membership, anyone can get consistent exercise. Dr. V also loves the PF Black Card Membership that lets owners bring a guest every day and provides access to the Black Card Spa, massage chairs and more. Sign up online or in-club at PlanetFitness.com.

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Contact Information

R E
tipsontv@gmail.com

SOURCE: TipsOnTV



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/tips-for-staying-healthy-for-fall-and-winter-on-tipsontv-1087213

