Desert Oasis Healthcare and RadNet Partner to Advance Early Breast Cancer Detection

Program will increase access to cutting-edge AI-powered breast cancer detection and is designed to boost compliance with annual cancer-screening guidelines

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to announce a partnership with RadNet, Inc. (locally known as Desert Advanced Imaging) to offer Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection (EBCD) and improve outcomes for women across the Coachella Valley. Effective immediately, DOHC will cover the full cost of advanced early breast cancer screening technology through its partnership with RadNet. Previously, this technology was available only by paying a $40 out-of-pocket fee (not covered by insurance). From now on, DOHC members will receive this advanced screening as a benefit at no additional cost.

This collaboration underscores both organizations' shared commitment to saving lives through innovation, access, and education. Through this partnership, DOHC and RadNet will leverage advanced imaging technology, data-driven diagnostics, and coordinated care to identify breast cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages. The initiative builds on a growing body of evidence that early detection dramatically increases survival rates and improves quality of life for patients.

"We know that early detection makes all the difference. By working together with Desert Advanced Imaging, we're giving our patients access to state-of-the-art imaging and compassionate care - helping us find cancer sooner and treat it more effectively."" said Dr. Marc Hoffing, Medical Director of Desert Oasis Healthcare.

RadNet, a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services and radiology technology solutions, brings decades of expertise and innovation to the effort. "One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, making it critical to detect the disease early, when treatment options are most optimal. The AI-powered EBCD program is able to detect breast cancer that otherwise would be found much later, thereby improving patient outcomes by reducing the amount of treatment and/or life impact through early detection," said Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet.

The Early Breast Cancer Detection program will include enhanced screening options, educational outreach, and a streamlined referral process to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment. Together, DOHC and RadNet aim to make early detection accessible for every woman-because when it comes to breast cancer, early matters most.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 405 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 11,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:

Rob Banchich

Director of Marketing

Desert Oasis Healthcare

rob.banchich@mydohc.com

###

SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcare-and-radnet-partner-to-advance-early-breast-ca-1087531