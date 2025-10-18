Quebec City, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Folks has announced the launch of Folks Payroll, completing its move into a full all-in-one HR platform for Canadian businesses. By extending the platform beyond recruitment and employee management into compensation, the new module gives companies a unified way to oversee the entire workforce cycle through a single system.

Photo Courtesy of: Folks

Folks Payroll equips employers with the tools to manage payroll tasks with accuracy and efficiency. The platform supports automated pay statements, direct deposits, and customizable pay schedules to fit company operations. It also manages deductions, benefits, and multi-location tax management across Canada, with all payroll data stored securely in Canada to meet local standards.

Designed specifically for Canadian workplaces, the platform is fully bilingual, serving both English- and French-speaking teams. This built-in capability allows companies across the country to adopt the software without relying on additional integrations or workarounds.

Building on that accessibility, organizations can also decide how they want to manage payroll. Options include running payroll directly, receiving step-by-step support, or outsourcing the entire process to local specialists through Folks' turnkey service. This flexibility allows both small and large businesses to tailor payroll management to their needs.

With payroll now integrated, Folks HR provides a unified solution for Canadian employers. The platform covers the full employee journey, from hiring and performance management to compensation.

The launch of Folks Payroll establishes the platform as a true all-in-one solution for Canadian organizations. By combining HR, payroll, and compliance support in a single system, the platform simplifies operations while enhancing the employee experience. This development signals a broader shift toward integrated, user-focused HR technology for businesses across the country.

About Folks

Founded in 2010, Folks is a Canadian tech company dedicated to creating HR management solutions tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses across Canada. From recruitment and onboarding to employee record management, time-off requests, performance evaluations, and payroll, Folks' solutions centralize every aspect of HR management.

