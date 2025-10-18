Innovative and Affordable Project Inspiration from TV's Most Handsome Carpenter Carter Oosterhouse on TipsOnTV

Learn Why the Host of THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT is Encouraging Everyone to Tackle a Home Project

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Get ready for fall with some DIY inspiration from Carter Oosterhouse, HGTV favorite and host of network TV's hit series, The Great Christmas Light Fight. Known for his approachable style and innovative designs, Carter shares affordable and creative solutions to refresh kitchens and baths this season. Including budget-friendly tips and stylish upgrades to elevate any home's kitchen or bath.

ONE WAY TO MAKE A KITCHEN FEEL NEW

There is a growing movement toward elevating the home coffee experience into something that looks, feels, and performs like a café which can make any kitchen feel new again. Add a luxury appliance like the JURA Z-10 to really transform the space. It brews everything, from rich espressos and velvety flat whites to refreshing cold brew lattes, with true bean-to-cup quality. This machine delivers authentic flavor with up to 40 specialties, including JURA's exclusive Sweet Foam function. Stylish design, touchscreen ease, and a choice of four colors make it a centerpiece in any kitchen. For more information, visit shopjura.com

ADD COMFORT WHILE SAVING RESOURCES

Check this out, Moen's latest offering, the Handheld that Saves Hot Water showerhead, is both practical and eco-friendly. Once water reaches 95 degrees, the Conserve feature reduces the water flow and holds the temperature, preventing wasted gallons while still delivering comfort. It can save up to 55-hundred gallons of water a year. With five spray settings and Moen's reputation for quality, it is a smart way to update a bathroom while keeping utility bills in check. This handheld showerhead is available in three colors and is $135. For more information, visit www.moen.com

KEEP HOMES RUNNING SMOOTHLY

A beautiful kitchen or bathroom should work as well as it looks. Zep's NEW Liquid Heat Max Clog Remover Gel provides the ultimate drain cleaning power - no plumber required. It's the industry's most powerful formula yet, cutting through hair, grease, and buildup - even in standing water in minutes. Liquid Heat Max's thick gel formula clings to clogs and restores flow fast, without damaging pipes or septic systems. Brought to you by the brand trusted by professionals for over 85 years, Zep delivers proven clog-fighting power to homes. Find it at Amazon.com, Zep.com, Lowes.com, and Walmart.com.

A SUGGESTION THAT REALLY POPS

GE Reveal bulbs are a simple but powerful upgrade. Unlike standard LED soft white or daylight bulbs, GE Reveal offers beautifully balanced light with a clean neutral white that enhances colors and textures without harsh blue or yellow tones. This high-definition light makes every room feel refreshed and shine with exceptional clarity. Available in a range of sizes and decorative styles, these bulbs use fewer watts, are more efficient, and are an affordable step to making kitchens and baths shine. Find them at Target and Target.com.

