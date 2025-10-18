Anzeige
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
18.10.2025 02:18 Uhr
The 138th Canton Fair Builds Seamless Global Trade Platform with Service and Experience Upgrades

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), taking place from October 15 to November 4 in Guangzhou, is strengthening its role as a key platform for global commerce through end-to-end attendance services and full-chain trade services, and enhanced buyer experience.

Transportation upgrades further improve accessibility. Guangzhou Metro has enabled direct gate entry by swiping international bank cards and offered a Canton Fair-themed day pass. The official Canton Fair App includes a built-in ticketing feature. New intercity railways and metro lines connect the fairgrounds to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in 30 minutes and to major Greater Bay Area cities within an hour. Over 400 self-service kiosks across airports, stations, and hotels allow buyers to collect badges immediately upon arrival, ensuring a seamless transition from travel to trade.

The Fair now serves over 110,000 meals daily, featuring more than 300 dishes that highlight both local Cantonese and international cuisines. The "Canton Fair Music & Cuisine Festival" adds a cultural touch, blending dining and entertainment with business exchange.

To overcome language barriers, four translation service points have been added throughout the Complex, equipped with 400 translation devices and staffed by over 100 professional interpreters.

Focusing on resolving common pain points in cross-border commerce, the Fair has introduced a suite of on-site professional business support services designed to make doing business smoother and more efficient for global buyers and suppliers. Strategically located along high-traffic exhibition routes, these service points are supported by 240 trade service institutions covering the entire trade cycle, including finance, insurance, logistics, product design, inspection, and consulting. They provide immediate access to professional assistance without interrupting attendance experience.

Financial and tax refund services have also been streamlined. All merchants now accept international credit cards, digital RMB, mobile payments, and cash. A new on-site tax refund zone enables departing visitors to claim rebates directly at the Complex, while 250 of nearly 1,000 refund-eligible stores citywide support instant refunds.

With these enhancements, the Canton Fair reaffirms its role as a dynamic gateway for global business growth and lasting partnerships.

To register the 138th Canton Fair, please click https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799029/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-138th-canton-fair-builds-seamless-global-trade-platform-with-service-and-experience-upgrades-302587522.html

