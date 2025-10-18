Ingram Publisher's House: Thomas Kline: Reimagining the Forgotten Slave Who Shaped a Founding Father

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / In the layered silence between recorded history and lived truth, some voices vanish; and others fight their way back through time. Thomas Kline, 's Tommy Cassidy: An Irish Slave in America - Protector of Alexander Hamilton resurrects one such voice: an Irish child sold into bondage whose path entwines with the young Alexander Hamilton. What emerges is both a historical revelation and an act of narrative defiance.

Set across the tumultuous mid-18th century, Kline's sweeping historical novel blurs the line between adventure and biography. Its hero, Tommy Cassidy, is no mythic abstraction; he is the embodiment of resilience in an era that sought to erase his kind. Captured alongside his childhood companions; Irish Sally, Eddie, Niki, James, and Okumu, a mighty African slave; Tommy's journey traces the transatlantic scars of slavery from Ireland's green coasts to the fevered plantations of the Caribbean, and finally to the birth pangs of a new nation.

Kline's writing invites readers into the "unwritten chapters" of American independence. In his world, slaves are strategists, women are spies, and the enslaved; African, Irish, and Taino alike; shape the revolution's moral spine. The book's reimagining of Hamilton's youth through Tommy's perspective isn't revisionism for its own sake; it's historical empathy, stitched together with exhaustive detail and deeply human emotion.

"Alexander Hamilton was not alone," Kline's narrative seems to insist. "He was guided, shielded, and educated by those whom history chose to forget."

The novel's cast; the falcon Mac, the healer Dorita, the blind Hessian spy Barthelme; each stands as a fragment of a larger truth: that the struggle for freedom did not begin in the marble halls of Philadelphia, but in the dark holds of slave ships and the whispered prayers of the oppressed.

And yet, Kline does not stop at history. He bridges centuries, allowing his wounded protagonist to awaken in a modern New York subway; shot, bleeding, and slipping into a past that feels hauntingly alive. The modern trauma of violence becomes the doorway through which readers glimpse the cost of America's freedom, and its enduring debt to those who bore it in silence.

Thomas Kline, , both historian and storyteller, seems intent on challenging inherited mythologies. Tommy Cassidy reads as much like a testimony as it does a novel; a reclamation of lost agency and cross-cultural brotherhood. It invites uncomfortable questions: How many Hamiltons rose on the shoulders of men like Cassidy? How much of our "American story" remains untold, buried under the language of conquest?

Through the rhythm of his prose, Kline reminds readers that slavery; Irish, African, or otherwise; was not a singular cruelty, but a shared darkness whose echoes shape identity to this day. His book is less about rewriting history than about reopening it, one scar at a time.

In the corridors of American memory, there are echoes too faint to be heard; whispers of children stolen, faiths persecuted, and lives forgotten beneath the rhetoric of liberty. In Tommy Cassidy: An Irish Slave in America - Protector of Alexander Hamilton , Thomas Kline reopens those silenced rooms and lets the voices speak again. What he delivers is not just a historical novel; it is a reclamation.

To write Tommy Cassidy, Kline didn't have to look far for a protagonist. The name "Cassidy" flows through his own bloodline; a direct genealogical thread reaching back to Western Ireland in the early 1700s. Among his ancestors was Thomas Cassidy, a Catholic man living under English occupation during an era when faith itself was considered rebellion.

Kline's storytelling begins in blood and exile; not imagined but inherited. When English "spirits" kidnapped Irish children and prisoners to serve as plantation slaves in the Caribbean and American colonies, one of those lost children might have borne his family name.

About the Author

Thomas Kline, is an American author whose work blends biography, adventure, and revisionist history. His debut, Tommy Cassidy: An Irish Slave in America - Protector of Alexander Hamilton (ISBN 9798999323408), explores transatlantic slavery and the unseen contributions of the oppressed to America's founding story. Kline's meticulous historical imagination and emotive storytelling mark him as a rising voice in literary reconstruction.

