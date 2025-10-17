Mowi ASA: Mowi's acquisition of Nova Sea approved by EU Commission

(Bergen, 17 October 2025) Mowi's acquisition of a controlling stake in Nova Sea AS has received the approval of the EU Commission.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 30th January 2025 regarding Mowi's agreement to increase its ownership share of Nova Sea AS from 49% to 95%. Mowi has today been informed that the EU Commission has approved the transaction. Now only approval by the Norwegian competition authority is still pending before the transaction can be closed.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.