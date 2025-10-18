Anzeige
Denison erreicht neues 52 Wochen Hoch - Könnte ihr Joint Venture Partner Cosa der Nächste sein?
18.10.2025 16:12 Uhr
Heungkong Group: One Heung Kong released the White Paper on Global Sustainable and Healthy Living Environments jointly with other institutions

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 14, the 2025 Global Engineering Conference and the first World Green Design Conference opened in Shanghai, China, drawing together over 250 former senior UN officials, academicians from different countries, and representatives from Fortune 500 companies. At the event, the White Paper on Global Sustainable and Healthy Living Environments (the Global Healthy Living Environment Report) was unveiled, setting a fresh yardstick for fostering healthy living across the globe.

With the rapid pace of global urbanization, traditional residential zones find it challenging to meet modern people's cravings for air quality, psychological rejuvenation, and ecological interaction. In this context, China has stepped forward with a Chinese solution tailored for the world stage. The report constructs an Urban Residential Forest Environment System, incorporating the Residential Forest Environment Standards and the Indoor Forest Environment Index. It spans seven dimensions, including natural perception experiences and microclimate comfort control, ensuring comprehensive coverage from outdoor to indoor spaces. By weaving in multidisciplinary expertise, it pinpoints the core parameters and design principles for a healthy living environment.

According to Mei Hing Chak, President of Heung Kong Group, green design is pivotal in connecting the visions of Healthy China and the Community with a Shared Future for Mankind. She emphasized that the health strategy demands three significant leaps forward. The Future Living Art Institute has brought this strategy to life by launching the 139 Healthy Living System through One Heung Kong.

Edvard Moser, the 2014 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, sent in a video message, lending scientific weight to the report from a brain science standpoint. He stressed the vital role of the environment in brain health and overall life quality, giving high marks to the Environment-Body-Brain approach advocated by One Heung Kong.

The Global Healthy Living Environment Report received joint recommendations from the WELL Living Lab and the World Green Design Organization, propelling green design as a common language in global engineering. Mei Hing Chak won the International Contribution Award for Green Design, and One Heung Kong Global Green Forest Bathing & Health Cluster was officially launched, where the concept will take root.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799008/image_841870_26717024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/one-heung-kong-released-the-white-paper-on-global-sustainable-and-healthy-living-environments-jointly-with-other-institutions-302588199.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
