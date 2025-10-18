Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 18.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Denison erreicht neues 52 Wochen Hoch - Könnte ihr Joint Venture Partner Cosa der Nächste sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.10.2025 16:24 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sichuan International Communication Center: China's Sichuan Extends Cultural Tourism Invitations at Global Landmarks

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Sichuan International Communication Center, on October 17 (Beijing time), the "Sichuan Ease" cultural tourism logo made its global debut simultaneously across five landmark locations worldwide, including Times Square in New York, Westfield Shopping Centre in London, Cross Shinjuku Vision in Tokyo, Wilkie Edge in central Singapore, and MBK Center in Bangkok. The eye-catching visual display aimed to introduce Sichuan's rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes to a wider international audience.

China's Sichuan Extends Cultural Tourism Invitations at Global Landmarks

The newly unveiled logo design draws inspiration from classical Chinese cloud patterns and the character "Shu" from oracle bone script. Additionally, the logo seamlessly integrates the form of the giant panda with the structure of the Tai Chi diagram, embodying Sichuan's philosophy of life-a harmonious blend of "leisurely ease" and "openness".

Inspired by Shu brocade and embroidery, and Zigong lantern art, the logo features rich color combinations. It not only reflects Sichuan's diverse landscapes-from majestic Danxia landforms to the tranquil bamboo sea-but also conveys a message of cultural vitality and inclusivity.

The simultaneously released promotional video features globally renowned attractions such as Jiuzhaigou Valley, Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area, Daocheng Yading, and Southern Sichuan Bamboo Sea, while showcasing symbols of the ancient Shu civilization like the Sun and Immortal Birds Gold Ornament and the Bronze Head Portrait with Gold Mask, in order to pay tribute to Sichuan's millennia-old history. Moreover, the video also blends together cultural elements such as Sichuan hotpot, Sichuan opera, and exquisite Shu brocade and embroidery, thereby weaving tradition and modernity into a single captivating image.

Through this appearance, Sichuan, China has cordially invited global travelers to explore and experience a journey of leisurely ease and remarkable wonders.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799697/202510.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinas-sichuan-extends-cultural-tourism-invitations-at-global-landmarks-302588202.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.