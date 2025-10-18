The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology: HKUST Holds Congregation 2025 Conferring Honorary Doctorates on Five Distinguished Leaders

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) today held its Congregation 2025, conferring Honorary Doctorates upon five prominent and distinguished leaders. The awards were presented by HKUST Pro-Chancellor Dr. John CHAN Cho-Chak in recognition of their exceptional achievements and contributions to society.

Joining the ceremony were HKUST Council Chairman Prof. Harry SHUM, Court Chairman Dr. the Honorable Andrew LIAO Cheung-Sing, and President Prof. Nancy IP, alongside members of the Council and Court, and the University's senior management team.

This year's Honorary Doctorate recipients, listed alphabetically by surname, are:

Prof. Pradeep K. KHOSLA, Chancellor of the University of California San Diego - Doctor of Engineering honoris causa

Prof. Roger David KORNBERG, Nobel laureate in Chemistry - Doctor of Science honoris causa

Mr. LIU Cixin, Hugo-winning author - Doctor of Humanities honoris causa

Prof. Sir Christopher PISSARIDES, Nobel laureate in Economic Sciences - Doctor of Social Sciences honoris causa

Mr. Stephen A. SCHWARZMAN, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Blackstone - Doctor of Business Administration honoris causa

HKUST Council Chairman Prof. Shum praised the honorary doctors for their outstanding achievements and contributions to society. He said, "These five honorary doctors are trailblazing exemplars whose accomplishments have inspired the global pursuit of excellence. They have continuously broken new ground in their respective fields, advancing global development through their foresight and steadfast determination. Their exemplary legacy motivates faculty and students at HKUST to emulate their success, demonstrating the courage to challenge the status quo, embrace innovation, and leverage knowledge to drive societal progress, ultimately shaping the future."

HKUST President Prof. Ip celebrated the honorary doctorates for their illustrious accomplishments and profound impact, while applauding the graduating class for the fruition of their hard work and the promising beginnings that lie ahead. She said, "Today, we gather not only to confer degrees but also to celebrate the years of vigorous study, unwavering dedication, and the impactful contributions you, our graduates, are already making. This ceremony honors the exceptional individuals you have become - critical thinkers, visionary innovators, and compassionate leaders poised to shape our future. Throughout your time here, you have exemplified the 'Can-Do' spirit, showing courage in pursuing bold ideas, agility in adapting to change, and resilience in overcoming obstacles. Let this spirit be your blueprint for making an impact. Wherever your path leads, strive not only for professional success but for a deeper, more meaningful contribution to humanity". (Full President's Address and video)

President Prof. Ip also paid tribute to the enduring vision of the late founding President of HKUST, Professor Chia-Wei Woo, whose foresight over three decades ago envisioned an institution dedicated to cultivating pioneers who bridge Eastern and Western cultures. She noted that the Class of 2025 embodies the fulfilment of this global vision. As they graduate, she expressed her confidence that they will carry this unique perspective into the world, becoming leaders and innovators in their chosen fields. The University, in turn, remains steadfast in its commitment to its founding mission, continuing to empower future generations of pioneers who will shape a better tomorrow.

With the graduation of the Class of 2025, HKUST has celebrated a remarkable milestone- a global alumni community of over 111,000. This year, the University conferred 6,929 academic degrees, comprising 2,620 bachelor's degrees, 3,824 master's degrees, 485 doctoral degrees, and professional doctorate degrees.

During the ceremony, Prof. Ip also presented HKUST's highest accolade in teaching-the Michael G. Gale Medal for Distinguished Teaching-to Prof. Ben CHAN Yui-Bun, Associate Professor of Engineering Education in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Associate Dean of Students, and Associate Director of the Center for Engineering Education Innovation, in recognition of his outstanding service in education.

The celebrations continued with powerful exchanges between the honorees and the HKUST community. Prof. Shum hosted a dynamic fireside chat with fellow Honorary Doctorate Mr. Stephen A. Schwarzman, entitled "Lessons from a Life of Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Giving Back." They captivated the audience with a vibrant discussion on how entrepreneurial vision can shape education and propel societal progress. Mr. Schwarzman shared insights on attracting exceptional talent amidst intensifying global competition, advising students to prioritize the uniqueness of their ventures and their broader social impact. He also emphasized the importance of university advancements in both AI and the humanities during this era of technological transformation.

Meanwhile, the world of science fiction came to life as fellow Honorary Doctorate Mr. Liu Cixin embarked on a tour of the Lee Shau Kee Library. He then immersed students in an inspiring discussion on the imaginative realms of sci-fi, delving into the creative journey and cosmic worldview behind The Three-Body Problem. In a profound dialogue with the audience, Mr. Liu shared unique perspectives on sparking creative inspiration, enhancing the allure of sci-fi literature, and the impact of AI and big data on its future.

Biographies of the Honorary Doctorate Awardees (arranged in alphabetical order by surnames):

Prof. Pradeep K. KHOSLA

Prof. Khosla is a distinguished engineer and educator, currently serving as Chancellor of UC San Diego, where he has significantly advanced the university's global standing. His academic journey began in India, leading to influential roles at Carnegie Mellon University, where he contributed to robotics and cybersecurity. Prof. Khosla advocates for interdisciplinary collaboration to address societal challenges and emphasizes the importance of technology in education. His partnership with HKUST aligns with their mission to harness technology for societal benefit and advance medical innovation. (Full citation and speech video)

Prof. Roger David KORNBERG

Prof. Kornberg, a Nobel laureate in Chemistry, is renowned for his groundbreaking work on gene transcription. Prof. Kornberg followed in his father's footsteps to make significant contributions to molecular biology. His discovery of the nucleosome and detailed mapping of RNA polymerase II's function have revolutionized our understanding of genetic information processing. A member of the US National Academy of Sciences and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Prof. Kornberg's research has profound implications for treating diseases. His collaboration with HKUST further enhances the University's standing in life sciences and medicine. (Full citation and speech video)

Mr. LIU Cixin

With his novel The Three-Body Problem, Chinese author Mr. Liu became the first Asian writer to win the prestigious Hugo Award for science fiction, earning him international acclaim and a devoted global following. The Three-Body Problem have captivated readers worldwide, with translations in 35 languages and sales exceeding 30 million copies. His unique blend of scientific knowledge and philosophical introspection has earned him numerous accolades, including the Chinese Galaxy Awards and the Seiun Award. (Full citation and speech video)

Prof. Sir Christopher PISSARIDES

Prof. Pissarides, a Nobel laureate in Economic Sciences, is a distinguished scholar in labor economics. His Diamond-Mortensen-Pissarides model has revolutionized the understanding of unemployment and job markets. As the Regius Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics, Prof. Pissarides has dedicated his career to addressing societal inequalities and poverty through economic research. His recent focus on the future of work in the age of AI underscores his commitment to navigating the challenges of technological change. As the IAS Helmut and Anna Pao Sohmen Professor-at-Large at HKUST, he continues to inspire and guide the academic community. (Full citation and speech video)

Mr. Stephen A. SCHWARZMAN

Mr. Schwarzman is the Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Blackstone, which he has built into the world's largest manager of alternative investments, with over US$1 trillion in assets under management globally. An alumnus of Yale University and Harvard Business School, he rose quickly on Wall Street before launching Blackstone in 1985. His visionary leadership extends beyond finance, as he is a dedicated philanthropist, making gifts of over US$1 billion to date. His philanthropy has included transformational gifts to major universities including the University of Oxford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Yale University, as well as the establishment of Schwarzman Scholars in Beijing, China. Recognized with numerous honors, including France's Légion d'Honneur and Ordre des Arts et des Letters, both at the Commandeur level, Mexico's Order of the Aztec Eagle, and an appointment as an Honorary Knight of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, Mr. Schwarzman's influence spans business and philanthropy. (Full citation and speech video)

Download photos here: https://hkust.edu.hk/news/hkust-holds-congregation-2025-conferring-honorary-doctorates-five-distinguished-leaders

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hkust-holds-congregation-2025-conferring-honorary-doctorates-on-five-distinguished-leaders-302588257.html