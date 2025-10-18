Research Vision Limited Announces Future Intentions to Float on the London Stock Exchange

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / October 18, 2025 / Research Vision Limited , a London-headquartered wealth management firm overseeing more than £1.4 billion in client assets, today announced its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), one of the world's most respected and internationally connected financial markets.

The company's board of directors and shareholders have given unanimous approval to explore a potential listing. As part of its strategic review, Research Vision intends to engage with leading global investment banks such as HSBC, JPMorgan, and UBS alongside legal and regulatory advisers, to assess the most effective structure and timing for a potential initial public offering (IPO) anticipated in 2026.

"The London Stock Exchange represents an exceptional platform for growth, transparency, and investor engagement," said Jacob Morgan, Chief Financial Officer of Research Vision Limited . "A public listing would enable us to access broader institutional capital, strengthen our governance framework, and advance our long-term commitment to disciplined value creation."

Research Vision has established itself as a specialist wealth management and fiduciary advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional clients across the UK and Europe. Its multi-asset investment framework spanning equities, fixed income, alternative assets, and ESG-aligned strategies positions the firm among a new generation of independent managers bridging the capabilities of established global houses such as Schroders, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and BlackRock with the agility of a boutique advisory model.

The prospective IPO would provide fresh capital to expand Research Vision's digital investment infrastructure, broaden its private-market and fixed-income platforms, and support growth into new geographies, including key European financial centres. The firm has established an IPO Steering Committee to oversee governance, disclosure, and risk frameworks consistent with financial standards in the UK.

In addition to capital expansion, Research Vision views the potential flotation as a strategic alignment with global investors seeking exposure to well-governed UK wealth-management companies. A listing on the LSE would enhance the firm's visibility among institutional allocators, family offices, and private banks that increasingly value transparency and regulated performance reporting.

"The LSE remains a cornerstone of global finance, a marketplace that exemplifies stability, credibility, and reach," added Thomas Grant, Head of Private Clients of Research Vision Limited . "Joining the ranks of world-class financial institutions listed in London would mark a defining chapter in our evolution and further our mission to deliver excellence, accountability, and enduring client value."

Further announcements regarding the proposed flotation, underwriting partners, and indicative valuation are expected in late 2025 as discussions progress.

Research Vision Limited is a UK-based wealth management firm providing tailored investment solutions to private investors, families, and institutions. The firm specialises in fixed income strategies, portfolio diversification, and long-term wealth preservation, guided by a philosophy of clarity, research-driven insight, and responsible investing.



Media Contact

Mr. Stephen Andrews

Public Relations

+44 20 7097 8260

stephen.andrews@researchvision.com

SOURCE: Research Vision





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/research-vision-limited-announces-future-intentions-to-float-on-1089012