Sonntag, 19.10.2025
Denison erreicht neues 52 Wochen Hoch - Könnte ihr Joint Venture Partner Cosa der Nächste sein?
19.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
Wialon Announces Top 10 GPS Hardware Manufacturers for 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teltonika Telematics has once again been recognized as the global leader in hardware for fleet management and digitalization, taking the #1 position in the Wialon GPS Hardware Manufacturers Top 10: 2025 edition. The award was announced at the annual Wialon Community Reunion in Dubai, gathering top industry players ahead of GITEX Global.

Teltonika Telematics awarded as the #1 GPS Hardware Manufacturer of 2025 at the Wialon Top 10 GPS Hardware Manufacturers ceremony.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Teltonika Telematics has secured the leading position in the ranking. The company maintains its dominance with over 100 integrated models and more than 900,000 connected devices on the Wialon platform.

The annual Wialon Top 10 ranking highlights the manufacturers whose devices were most often connected to Wialon over the past 12 months. Wialon, a global fleet digitalization solution developed by Gurtam, supports over 3,800 device models from 700+ manufacturers, enabling service providers and fleet owners to freely choose the hardware that best fits their projects.

Top 10 GPS Hardware Manufacturers 2025:

  1. Teltonika Telematics
  2. ST SUNLAB
  3. Jimi IoT
  4. Ruptela
  5. Queclink Wireless Solutions
  6. iStartek
  7. WanWayTech
  8. Howen Technologies
  9. Streamax Technology
  10. SEEWORLD Technology

"Being number one is not just a status - it's a responsibility. Together with Wialon, we're focused on delivering smarter, more customized, and AI-driven solutions that help our partners stay competitive and shape the future of telematics." - said Hassan Shahzad, Sales Director Middle East at Teltonika Telematics.

"This year, we see both stability - with long-time leaders retaining their strong positions - and change, with several newcomers making their debut. It proves that the telematics hardware market continues to evolve, offering service providers a wider range of options for their projects." - said Aliaksandr Kuushynau, Head of Wialon.

About Wialon

Wialon is the ultimate fleet digitalization solution, designed to optimize operations and improve efficiency in all types of fleets - from cars and trucks to heavy vehicles and machinery. Currently, Wialon tracks more than 4.2 million vehicles in over 160 countries, helping companies of all sizes and industries reduce costs and improve operational performance. Wialon is the flagship product of Gurtam, a European developer of GPS tracking and IoT software headquartered in Vilnius, with offices in Boston, Dubai, and Tbilisi.

Media contact:

Uladzislau Rassokhau, u.rassokhau@wialon.com

Wialon logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799349/Wialon.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799348/Wialon_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wialon-announces-top-10-gps-hardware-manufacturers-for-2025-302587912.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
