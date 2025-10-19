Anzeige
Sonntag, 19.10.2025

ACCESS Newswire
19.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
Innovation Rooted in Listening: Relaxure Custom Pergolas Bring Smart Comfort to Every Home

From real homeowner pain points to daily comfort: human-centered engineering, motorized pergola controls, AAMA 2605 powder coating, and made-to-fit customization make luxury pergola features attainable.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2025 / Relaxure is changing how North Americans think about pergolas. The company's philosophy is simple: innovation begins with listening. By analyzing real homeowner feedback on community platforms (e.g., Reddit, BBB), Relaxure mapped the industry's biggest pain points-lack of smart features, messy/complex wiring, confusing pricing, poor durability, and unreliable service-and engineered practical answers to each.

Relaxure Custom Pergola at Dusk - LED light, Motorized Louvers
A made-to-fit, motorized pergola shown poolside at twilight. LED and RGB light run along the roof louvers; louvers adjust from open sky to shade or a rain-tight seal. Clean lines, 6063-T6 aluminum with AAMA 2605 powder coating.

Innovation That Reaches Every Home

Unlike "showroom" innovations locked behind luxury-only tiers, Relaxure builds breakthroughs into a custom pergola that adapts to real spaces. Homeowners specify exact width, depth, height, structural configuration, and color-all tailored to their home's architecture-so innovation actually fits the yard.

What's New (Built from Listening)

Rain-aware automation: Louvers open for sky, shade on demand, seal for rain; linkable behaviors available with compatible accessories.

Quiet, precise motion:Motorized louvers provide 0-100% control for light, airflow, and weather protection.

Clean, durable build: 6063-T6 aluminum with AAMA 2605 powder coating; pre-routed wiring & clean cable management; integrated drainage for a minimalist finish.

Made-to-fit by default: Personalized sizing, height, structure, and color choices-backed by free CAD design to simplify planning.

Lighting, done right:Standard dual-white LED (6000K cool / 3000K warm) for everyday use; RGB 7-color mood lighting with scene control extends the night.

"Relaxure isn't just about stronger structures; it's about peace of mind," said the Head of Innovation. "We listen, then we engineer-so families get spaces they actually use, in any season."

Transparent, Attainable Pricing

Projects start from $5,000 (size and options vary). Free shipping, free CAD design, direct, transparent pricing, and a lifetime structural warranty keep decisions clear and long-term value high.

Standard Inclusions (Every Model)

  • Motorized louver roof (0-100% tilt)

  • Intelligent rain sensor (auto-close)

  • App & handheld remote with climate presets

  • Standard dual-white LED lighting (6000K/3000K)

  • 6063-T6 aluminum + AAMA 2605 powder coating

  • Clean cable management & integrated drainage

  • Lifetime structural warranty

Availability

Relaxure custom, motorized pergola systems are available nationwide in the U.S. Lead times are project-friendly; free CAD design and finish options are available.

About Relaxure
Relaxure designs custom smart pergolas that put people first. By pairing human-centered engineering with listening-driven innovation, the brand delivers four-season comfort, transparent pricing, and a lifetime structural warranty-so every backyard can feel like a destination.

Contact Email: info@relaxureliving.com

Website: https://relaxureliving.com

info@relaxureliving.com
2135668658

SOURCE: Relaxure



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/innovation-rooted-in-listening-relaxure-custom-pergolas-bring-smart-co-1089016

