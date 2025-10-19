Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.10.2025 23:06 Uhr
Razor Labs Expands Predictive Maintenance Coverage in Australia with Mobile Fleet AI Solution Launch at IMARC 2025

The company introduces its proven Mobile Fleet Predictive Maintenance solution to Australia, completing its full-suite offering for mining reliability.

SYDNEY, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Razor Labs (TASE: RZR), a global leader in AI-driven predictive maintenance for the mining industry, today announced the Australian introduction of its Mobile Fleet Predictive Maintenance solution, part of its flagship DataMind AI platform. The launch will take place at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) 2025, where Razor Labs is a Lead Sponsor.

Following successful deployments across major mining operations in South America and Africa, the Mobile Fleet solution extends predictive maintenance from fixed assets to include haul trucks, loaders, and excavators. It provides early fault detection, root-cause diagnosis, and operator-behavior insights that go beyond OEM systems. Together with Razor Labs' established Fixed Asset and Visual AI offerings, it delivers a comprehensive predictive maintenance ecosystem that helps mines improve uptime, extend component life, and strengthen safety performance.

"IMARC brings together the people shaping the future of mining, and we're proud to be part of that conversation," said Raz Roditti, CEO and Co-Founder of Razor Labs. "After seeing strong results with our Mobile Fleet Predictive Maintenance solution in South America and Africa, we're excited to introduce it to Australia - helping sites move from uncertainty to predictability with measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and safety."

DataMind AI uses advanced AI Sensor Fusion to integrate signals from sensors, control systems, and visual feeds into one unified reliability platform. The result is actionable insights delivered weeks before failures occur - enabling maintenance teams to make proactive, data-driven decisions that reduce downtime and maintenance costs.

Razor Labs will showcase live demonstrations of its full AI predictive maintenance suite - spanning Fixed Assets, Mobile Fleets, and Visual AI - at Booth T15 during IMARC 2025.

Razor Labs Leadership Sessions at IMARC 2025

  • Michael Zolotov, Co-Founder & CTO - Keynote: "From Data to Action - Real-World Examples of AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance in Mining"
    Hatch Mining Innovation Theatre, Tuesday, 21 October, 16:00
  • Tomer Srulevich, Chief Business Officer - Panel: "How Collaboration, Technology, and Innovation are Accelerating Decarbonisation and Productivity"
    Newmont Plenary Theatre, Wednesday, 22 October, 10:45
  • Liel Anisenkoo, Director of Marketing - Interview: "Digital Transformation in Mining Operations - Change Management Lessons and Case Studies"
    Mining Innovation Theatre, Wednesday, 22 October, 15:50

About Razor Labs

Razor Labs (TASE: RZR) is a global leader in AI-driven predictive maintenance for the mining industry. Operating across Australia, South Africa, the United States, and Colombia, Razor Labs helps critical industries improve asset reliability, efficiency, and safety through advanced AI Sensor Fusion and real-time diagnostics.

Website: www.razor-labs.com
LinkedIn: Razor Technologies Inc

Media Contact: Ms. Liel Anisenko, Director of Marketing | info@razor-labs.com | +61488860440

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/razor-labs-expands-predictive-maintenance-coverage-in-australia-with-mobile-fleet-ai-solution-launch-at-imarc-2025-302588412.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
