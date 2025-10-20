JAKARTA, Oct 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - PT TransNusa Aviation Mandiri (TransNusa) is strengthening its base in Bali by introducing a new international route from the renowned tourism destination to Changi, Singapore.TransNusa started selling the flight tickets for the scheduled flight from Bali to Singapore today, October 17. Tickets are priced from as low as SDG109, MYR285, USD65 and IDR999.000. The TransNusa flight tickets can be purchased at transnusa.co.id or any secure online travel agent.TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis said that TransNusa has introduced this new international route in order to provide passengers with additional travel choices."In addition, the Bali - Singapore international route is significant to TransNusa as Singaporeans are one of ASEAN's top tourists for Bali. Hence, the demand for this route is equally significant," said Datuk Bernard, adding that TransNusa is will be launching the maiden flight from Bali to Singapore on November 17, this year.On the details of the scheduled flights, Datuk Bernard explained that at the initial stage, TransNusa will operate three scheduled flights a week and will be increased gradually."From November 17 to November 29, TransNusa will have three scheduled daily flight weekly. The scheduled flight will be operated Mondays, Fridays and Sundays. On November 30, we will have daily scheduled flights from Bali to Singapore," said Datuk Bernard, explaining that the introduction of this new route is part of TransNusa's international expansion plan for 2025.TransNusa's scheduled flight, 8B 551 (DPS-SIN), will depart Bali at 07.30am from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and arrive at the Singapore Changi Airport at 09.55am. The flight, 8B 552 (SIN-DPS), will depart Singapore Changi Airport at 10.55am and arrive at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali on 13.30pm. TransNusa will be utilising its Airbus A320 that has a seat capacity of 174 for this international route that has a 2 hours and 30 minutes flight duration.For its international flights, TransNusa not only provide premium services with competitive ticket prices, but the airline also has attractive product bundles called SEAT, SEAT-PLUS and FLEXI-PRO."Our passengers will enjoy check-in baggage 20kgs," Datuk Bernard said, explaining that the baggage offering was over and above the 7kgs limit offered as a passenger's hand carry."For the highest package, FLEXI-PRO, we provide services such as free baggage up to 30kgs, free to choose seats, free food, and drinks, priority at check-in and boarding counters. In addition, TransNusa also provides its FLEXI-PRO passengers with the flexibility to change their flight schedule without restrictions and obtain refund when needed," added Datuk Bernard.TransNusa, which aims to ensure its passengers travel with ease and comfort, has also configured their A320s with a 174-seat configuration, which allows for passengers to enjoy about 30 inches of legroom, comparable to the experience passengers would get in a full-service airline."We are committed to providing affordable and competitive ticket prices, while still providing premium services to our customers," stressed Datuk Bernard.TransNusa, A Short HistoryThe 3-year old TransNusa, led by aviation expert and veteran, Datuk Bernard, made waves in the aviation industry with its unique domestic and international business development and growth strategy.Within just 6 months of operations, in 2023, the airline, known then as a new player with new rules, launched its first international route between Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, followed by the launch of scheduled flights between Jakarta and Singapore.TransNusa, which established itself as a Premium Service Carrier, made headlines in Malaysia, Singapore, China and around the world with news of being the first airline in Indonesia to introduce new exciting routes. In 2023, during its first year of operations, TransNusa became the second Indonesian airline to receive approval to fly to China. In 2024, TransNusa became the first in the world to develop and introduce a new domestic route connecting Bali and Manado. In October 2025, TransNusa added yet another milestones by becoming the first Indonesian airline and second airline in the world to launch scheduled flights from Manado to Guangzhou, China.TICKET BOOKINGSPassengers can book TransNusa flights tickets directly at www.transnusa.co.id, through any secure online travel agent, through authorized travel agents in Singapore and Indonesia, or by contacting the airline's customer service centre at, 62216310888. For the Singapore market, passengers can contact TransNusa's General Sales Agent, Chariot Travels Pte Ltd, at 65 86602719.Media Contact:Trina Thomas RajMobile: 6012 4992672E-mail: trina@myqaseh.orgSource: TransNusaCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.