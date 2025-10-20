Goa Tourism: Goa strengthens its global tourism footprint at ITB Asia 2025

Showcasing Goa as a year-round destination and the gateway to all possibilities

PANAJI, India, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goa made a strong impression at ITB Asia 2025, highlighting its distinctive Regenerative Tourism model that blends sustainability, culture, and connectivity. With the theme 'Goa - The Gateway to All Possibilities,' the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, engaged with key international stakeholders to promote meaningful collaborations and enhance global visibility.

Representing Goa Tourism, the Goa delegation comprised Shri Kuldeep Arolkar, Managing Director, GTDC; Shri Rajesh Kale, Deputy Director Tourism; Shri Deepak Narvekar, Deputy General Manager (Marketing/Hotels) and PRO, GTDC; Shri Nivrutti Parsekar, Superintending Engineer (GTDC); Shri Amar Heblekar,General Manager, (GFDC); and Shri Vishesh Naik, Sr. Manager, GTDC.

Speaking about Goa's participation, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, stated, "Our participation at ITB Asia 2025 has opened new avenues for Goa to engage with global tourism leaders and strengthen international collaborations. This engagement has helped us attract quality tourism, diversify source markets, and position Goa as a year-round destination that offers meaningful experiences. Through such international platforms, we aim to reinforce Goa's identity as a destination that grows responsibly while contributing positively to the global tourism landscape. These exchanges not only enhance our international outreach but also pave the way for long-term partnerships that align with our vision of creating a tourism ecosystem rooted in regeneration and inclusivity."

Director of Tourism, Shri Kedar Naik, emphasized the state's readiness to welcome international travellers, saying, "Goa's participation at ITB Asia reflects the state's commitment to expanding international reach while staying true to its cultural essence. We are working towards attracting travellers who value authentic experiences that celebrate Goa's heritage, wellness offerings, and natural beauty in responsible ways."

Shri Kuldeep Arolkar, Managing Director, GTDC, added, "ITB Asia 2025 allows us to explore innovative tourism solutions and collaborate with global partners to enhance Goa's offerings while keeping sustainability and community benefits at the core."

From leisure travellers discovering Goa's unique landscapes, to adventure seekers exploring its scenic hinterlands, wellness enthusiasts attending yoga and wellness retreats, or MICE and film tourism professionals, Goa offers a truly diverse tourism experience. Through its regenerative approach, the state ensures that tourism growth benefits local communities while protecting its cultural and natural heritage for generations to come.

Goa's successful presence at ITB Asia 2025 reaffirms its standing as a forward-thinking destination, one that is embracing innovation, sustainability, and collaboration to unlock global opportunities in tourism.

