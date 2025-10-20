With the Saudi Future Investment Initiative (FII9) as the next stopHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 October 2025 - The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), in collaboration with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), recently led 22 Hong Kong technology companies to two premier innovation events, GITEX Global and Expand North Star, on Oct 12-17 in Dubai. The delegation attracted numerous visitors to the exhibition pavilions and facilitated more than 200 targeted business matchings, connecting park companies with international resources and partnerships. The delegation served as a strong representation of Hong Kong's strengths as a global innovation and technology hub.
"Expansion of global innovation ecosystems is vital for startups with global ambition. That's why HKSTP is stepping up our mission to foster connections between East and West through innovation, linking the Middle East with Hong Kong, China mainland, and other Asian markets. HKSTP's innovation ecosystem and the fast-growing HK-GBA I&T hub connects Middle East innovators to China and Asia via the Belt & Road Initiative, opening seamless access to 2.3 billion consumers." said Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP.
The park companies from HKSTP participated in events spanning AI, life and health, green technology, and more, highlights included:
These advancements further solidified Hong Kong's position as an ideal launchpad for Middle East innovators seeking opportunities in Asia and vice versa. HKSTP is proud to serve as an international I&T hub for Hong Kong and Asia-Pacific, with over 10 park companies joining the 9th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) later this month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
